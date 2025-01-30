Jordynne Grace dismisses backstage report; claims she has special plans for WWE Royal Rumble weekend

The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place in just three days, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Jordynne Grace has been a popular topic of discussion within the WWE Universe lately, with sources reporting various events. The pro powerlifter has just dismissed one report while claiming to reveal what she truly has planned for this weekend.

The 28-year-old debuted in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Grace played a significant role in the initial phase of the WWE-TNA working relationship, but she left the company after completing her commitments at Genesis earlier this month. Sources reported that Grace has signed with World Wrestling Entertainment, a fact confirmed by Nick Khan during Town Hall meeting with employees.

A recent report claimed that Grace was absolutely booked to be in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble Weekend, and creative sources anticipated her participation in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble. There are also rumors that her husband might join WWE as well. The 28-year-old took to X today to refute a post asserting she's scheduled to be in town for Saturday's PLE.

To provide evidence, Grace shared her flight itinerary, which indicated that she was traveling from Atlanta to her hometown of Austin, Texas, on Friday and returning to Georgia’s capital on Sunday. Jordynne mentioned that she was going home to celebrate her mother's 50th birthday.

"I’m 100% hosting my mom’s 50th birthday party this weekend [birthday cake emoji] Love y’all though [heart emoji]," Jordynne Grace wrote with the graphic below.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble lineup for Saturday

World Wrestling Entertainment will officially kick off the WrestleMania 41 season on Saturday at the 38th annual Royal Rumble, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Below is the updated lineup:

2-of-3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring) Women's Royal Rumble Match: Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and other participants TBA

Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and other participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Logan Paul, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 15 other participants TBA

YouTube will broadcast the Royal Rumble Kickoff show on Friday at 5 p.m. ET. The Countdown to Royal Rumble show will air at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and YouTube, leading up to the main PLE starting at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. A Rumble post-show is also planned for YouTube.

