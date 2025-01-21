Top real-life wrestling couple rumored to join WWE for Royal Rumble debuts - Reports

WWE is less than two weeks from the 38th annual Royal Rumble event, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The company has signed several top talents in recent months, with even bigger names on the horizon. As WrestleMania Season approaches, sources are reporting details on a potential major signing swerve.

Jordynne Grace debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2024 Royal Rumble, entering as the surprise fifth entrant while holding the TNA Knockouts World Championship. She went on to make several NXT appearances under the recently expanded partnership between WWE and TNA. The 28-year-old wrapped her TNA run on Sunday at Genesis after losing to Tessa Blanchard.

The Last Pure Athlete has been rumored to join WWE for some time. Grace's contract was originally set to expire later this summer, but at some point, it was amended to expire this month, according to Fightful Select. She had interest from the Stamford-based company long before she debuted at the 2024 Rumble.

Grace married Jonathan Gresham in September 2020, and they may be headed to their new employer together. Grace and Gresham are currently in TNA, and while there's been no significant talk of WWE signing The Octopus as there has been with his wife, rumors and speculation picked up after their joint meet & greet scheduled for January 26 at The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, NJ was canceled today.

However, the store may have dismissed the rumors of Gresham joining Grace. The announcement noted that Grace is unable to appear due to circumstances beyond their control, and Gresham will be rescheduled for a later date. This could be a possible sign that Triple H only has plans to sign Jordynne at this time.

Sources previously revealed that Gresham's TNA contract is also expiring this month. The former ROH World Champion made good impressions with WWE in the past, but it's not clear if there's interest right now. Grace lost to Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground last June, and there was talk of showing several TNA representatives on camera, including Gresham and Gail Kim, who produced Jordynne's loss to Tessa Blanchard at Genesis on Sunday.

Jordynne Grace was encouraged to join WWE

TNA Genesis saw Jordynne Grace wrap up her record-setting run with TNA. She shared post-match footage of her backstage goodbyes and was encouraged by former AEW star Big Swole to join World Wrestling Entertainment.

Swole, a former MYC competitor, expressed interest in seeing Grace win the Royal Rumble. The former SHIMMER Tag Team Champion admits she wants to see Jordynne vs. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

The 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match in 2024 saw Grace compete as the fifth entrant. She was eliminated by Bianca Belair after just 19 minutes in the match, as the seventh elimination. Grace did not have any eliminations of her own.

