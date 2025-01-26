Potential spoiler on surprise winner planned for WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The WWE Universe is full of rumors and speculation on the 38th annual Royal Rumble PLE, scheduled for next Saturday. While a front-runner for the big win has emerged, surprise entrants could derail any obvious directions. New information has revealed potential spoilers on the planned winner.

WWE's seventh Women's Royal Rumble Match will send the lucky winner to WrestleMania 41 to challenge for a championship of her choosing. Charlotte Flair will make her return from a year-plus injury hiatus in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble. Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi are also confirmed for the match, along with Nia Jax, Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. While not confirmed, rumored surprise entrants include Jordynne Grace and Alexa Bliss.

Trending

The Queen just declared her spot for the Royal Rumble but is already the favorite to win the signature match, according to betting odds from Sky and Boyle. Current odds give Flair a 52%+ chance of winning. While neither have been announced, Becky Lynch was previously the number two favorite to win, but she was recently knocked to third by IYO SKY.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

The Genius of The Sky currently has a 25% chance of winning, while The Man is listed at around 23%. The EST has around a 12% chance, according to the current odds, while Grace is listed as having a 10% chance, but she's closing in on the top as The Juggernaut is rumored to join World Wrestling Entertainment soon.

Rumored surprise entrants Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill are listed at just over 9%, along with Roxanne Perez and The Irresistible Force. Liv, Bayley, and potential surprise entrant Asuka round out the top 12 with around 8% each.

Updated lineup for WWE Royal Rumble

The 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble PLE will air live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, next Saturday. Below is the updated lineup:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns Women's Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 23 participants TBA

Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and 23 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 20 other participants TBA

Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 20 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

World Wrestling Entertainment will then continue the Road to WrestleMania 41 with a stop at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 1, for the inaugural Elimination Chamber: Toronto PLE. WrestleMania Vegas will then be held on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback