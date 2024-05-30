3 Reasons why LA Knight should become Mr. Money in the Bank

LA Knight is expected to participate in the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in mid-July. The Megastar should be considered among the favorites to win the match and have a title shot in the future against either the World Heavyweight Champion or the Undisputed WWE Champion.

With that in mind, we take a look at three reasons why LA Knight should win the MITB Premium Live Event.

#3. He needs to find a new direction amid losing streak

Trending

Knight arguably has had a rough period in his recent run. First, he lost the #1 Contendership match for the WWE Universal Title to AJ Styles on SmackDown, and then he lost to Tama Tonga in the King of The Ring Tournament quarter-final.

Amid his losing streak, he needs to find a new direction and get back on track, and what better way to do so than by becoming the new Money in the Bank winner?

#2. WWE should continue to push LA Knight

LA Knight got a major push last year, which helped him emerge as a megastar and enter the title picture.

Even though he went as far as challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, he didn't win a title and eventually dropped to mid-card. Still, he became a fan favorite, and WWE should help him maintain his momentum and continue to push him until he becomes champion.

Triple H has also highly praised Knight, so fans can expect him to back him up and have him win at Money in the Bank.

"I look at LA Knight right now. He's been in this business for a long time. I knew him in the very beginning. He was in NXT early in the system. A lot, he'll admit this, a lot to his own doing, he caused himself to not be in it, but he kept grinding, kept grinding, kept grinding, and here is sort of running towards the end of his career and all of a sudden, he's making it and becoming a big deal. Hopefully, he can capitalize on that, and we can, but you never know, and you keep those doors open and you see what's going to resonate," Triple H said. [H/T Fightful]

#1. Keeping him away from the title picture will be detrimental to LA Knight

LA Knight has to return to the title picture soon to maintain his momentum. Thus, winning the MITB is the perfect option for him at the moment, as it will guarantee him a future title match.

If WWE further delays his title shot and waits until the Royal Rumble in January, it will be detrimental and could cost him the momentum.

On the other hand, if he wins the MITB, he will not feel any extra pressure and can cash in at any time.

For the time being, it is unclear when the participants for the MITB will be announced, while it remains to be seen if Knight will work the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on June 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback