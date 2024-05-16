3 reasons why LA Knight must win the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament

The qualification for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament is underway. While Gunther and Jey Uso have reached the semi-finals on RAW, SmackDown's semi-finalists will be decided this week when Randy Orton squares off with Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight locks horns with Tama Tonga.

While all men probably have their reasons as to why they must become King of the Ring, in this article, we will look at three reasons why LA Knight deserves to win the finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

#3. LA Knight can gain momentum by winning the King of the Ring tournament

Until last year, LA Knight was one of the most popular superstars in WWE. At one point, it felt like Knight would go on to win the WWE Title. While he did compete for the title, constant losses led to Knight losing his momentum, which disappointed many.

However, WWE can help the superstar regain this momentum again. All they need to do is book Knight to win the King of the Ring. By winning this competition, the WWE Universe will be forced to take Knight seriously, and everyone will get behind the superstar.

#2. LA Knight deserves to win something big

Over the years, several superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar have won the tournament and made a name for themselves. Similarly, Knight too deserves something along these lines, given his work.

Since last year, Knight has contributed a lot to WWE. Despite having the crowd on his side, the 41-year-old was constantly booked to lose big title matches. Hence, given his dedication to the company and the business, it's only fair for him to win the King of the Ring.

#1. LA Knight can receive a potential title shot

As of now, LA Knight isn't doing anything massive that can lead him to a singles title opportunity. However, if he is booked to win the King of the Ring, The Megastar can make a strong case to challenge for a singles title. While the Undisputed WWE Title might be out of reach, Knight can look to win the US Championship.

However, before he sets his sights on any belt, he must win the KOTR tournament. If Knight can do this, he will likely achieve something big this year.

