3 Reasons why Liv Morgan lost her return match on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan is back on WWE television, but her comeback didn't go well for her as she suffered a loss in her return match. To kick off the night, the Women's Tag Team Champion returned backstage and met Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the Judgment Day.

Later, Liv was engaged in an argument with IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, leading to Kairi vs Morgan in a singles bout on the show. The Judgment Day member gave an incredible performance. Despite the distraction from Roxanne Perez, the 30-year-old failed to defeat the Japanese star.

In this article, we will be discussing three reasons why Liv Morgan lost her return match on WWE RAW tonight.

#3. To plant seeds for Liv Morgan vs Roxanne Perez

One of the reasons Liv suffered a loss in her comeback match is that this move plants seeds for Morgan vs. Roxanne in the near future. It's important to note that despite the former NXT Women's Champion aiding the Judgment Day member, her presence was the only distraction behind the champion suffering the loss.

This could be why this frustration could lead to a match between them in the forthcoming months.

#2. Kairi Sane needed a big win

Kairi Sane made her return to the red brand last week, where she suffered a loss in the Women's MITB qualifying match. Even due to the unfortunate injury to Zoey Starks last RAW, Kairi was also pinned by Rhea Ripley in the middle of the ring.

This loss indeed derails some momentum for the Kabuki Warrior. This could be why a victory was much needed for Kairi Sane. Defeating someone like Liv Morgan indeed gives her momentum on the red brand.

#1. To plant seeds for the breakup of Liv and Raquel Rodriguez

After losing the match, Liv Morgan rushed backstage and confronted the Judgment Day. Here, Liv expressed her frustrations, and Raquel Rodriguez blamed Roxanne Perez. Rodriguez stated that if Perez hadn't been involved, Liv Morgan could have easily won the match.

However, in response, the Women's Tag Team Champ expressed her disappointment with her co-champion, stating that Raquel was the veteran out there. This is why she should have known better what to do at that time.

The 34-year-old star wasn't happy with Liv's reaction, which hints that WWE could be sowing seeds for their breakup with Morgan's loss on RAW.

