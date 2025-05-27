3 Reasons why Liv Morgan returned to WWE RAW

Liv Morgan finally made her return on WWE RAW tonight. The current Women's Tag Team Champion caught Dominik Mysterio with Roxanne Perez, which made the Dom Dom a bit cautious about Liv's presence.

Besides this, Morgan has affirmed to address a few things that took place in her absence, as Raquel Rodriguez used to give her updates from time to time.

Additionally, the 30-year-old star was engaged in a match with Kairi Sane, but she failed to emerge victorious. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Liv Morgan made her return on the red brand.

#3. To bring development to The Judgment Day storyline

One of the primary reasons Liv Morgan returned on the recent episode of WWE RAW is that her comeback will bring major developments to The Judgment Day storyline.

Now, fans are curious to witness how Morgan will react to the growing inclusion of Roxanne in the villainous faction. Additionally, Perez intervened during the Liv vs. Kairi match, resulting in the Champion suffering a loss.

So, all this progress in the story would only be conceivable with the return of The Judgment Day member, and this could explain why Liv is back on the Monday Night Show.

#2. Her Hollywood schedule is over

Liv Morgan took a break from the red brand because of her upcoming role in the Hollywood movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. She made this announcement on television when Liv requested that the General Manager grant her a break for this opportunity.

The reason the Women's Tag Team Champion is back on TV is that her Hollywood commitment is over, and she has completed her part in filming the movie.

#1. WWE needed Liv Morgan on RAW

Liv Morgan's entrance on Monday Night Show generated a massive response from the live crowd. This shows that the 30-year-old female star holds significant popularity.

The popularity of Liv could be another rationale for why she made her return on RAW. WWE needed the presence of Morgan, not only for The Judgment Day storyline but also to add more depth to the women's division of the red brand.

Further, the comeback of Liv has also grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe, and they are keen to witness how the storyline will unfold next. So, these could be the potential reasons why Liv Morgan made her return on WWE RAW and eventually got incorporated into The Judgment Day storyline.

