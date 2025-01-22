3 reasons why Liv Morgan may never win another world title in WWE

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan was the Women's World Champion for several months before losing it to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix premiere. Now, the star has pivoted her focus on The Judgment Day and the potential dissension within the group.

As of now, Morgan has been firmly entrapped in the affairs of The Judgment Day and her romance with Dominik Mysterio. Despite this, she will likely look to regain the women's title as soon as possible. However, it may not be as easy as it seems.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Liv Morgan may not win another world title under the regime of Triple H.

#3. The women's roster boasts a plethora of main-event talent

The main event scene in the women's division is more stacked than ever. Major names like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill are currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion. However, the division still has considerable main event stars such as Nia Jax, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY.

Given the talent pool on RAW at this point, Triple H could very well refrain from giving The Judgment Day member another world title run.

#2. There are better female stars than Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has indeed showcased immense talent when it comes to her run on the main roster. She has been in the thick of things in terms of the main event scenario for a while now and has invariably performed at the highest level.

However, one might bring up the assertion that stars such as Asuka, Giulia, and Lyra Valkyria are ahead of Morgan in terms of raw talent. Triple H has in some ways prioritised wrestling acumen and prowess during his reign as Chief Content Officer. This might be on display once again as Morgan falls down in the pecking order.

#1. Liv Morgan could go after other titles

The women's division isn't centered around the Women's World Title anymore. Two new titles have been introduced in WWE - the Women's Intercontinental Title and the Women's United States Championship. Both titles could be targeted by Liv Morgan.

RAW Superstar Morgan could go after Lyra Valkyria, who newly became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. The former women's champion is a heel while Valkyria is a babyface. This constructs a perfect first feud for Valkyria while Morgan turns her focus away from the women's world title.

