Liv Morgan silences claims there's a rift in relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan sent a romantic message to Dominik Mysterio today on social media to silence claims that there are issues in their relationship. The 30-year-old lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are in a storyline relationship on the red brand. Dirty Dom seemingly tried to get back with Rhea Ripley after Morgan lost the title earlier this month but gave The Judgment Day star flowers last Monday night.

The former champion took to Instagram today to share a video of herself playing with Mysterio's hair during last night's show, seemingly putting to rest that there were any issues between them. In the video, Dom said he was going to make it up to Liv Morgan, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

The Judgment Day will be challenging The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship next week on RAW. Finn Balor has seemingly been ruled out of the match, and Mysterio will be teaming up with JD McDonagh in the title match next Monday night.

Potential reason why Liv Morgan lost her title on WWE RAW

Wrestling insider WrestleVotes recently shared a potential reason as to why the company had Liv Morgan lose the Women's World Championship earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Speaking on an episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes discussed the title change on the red brand. The insider stated that the company may not have plans for Morgan as champion at WrestleMania 41 later this year and wanted to get the title off her before the premium live event.

"I think it becomes a numbers thing as we get closer to WrestleMania. You know, two world title matches for the women's equals probably four participants. They wanted Rhea, obviously, to be one of those. I think probably Becky and Charlotte's going to be two and three. And I just don't think they had a spot for Liv there. So they decided to take the title away from her." [From 16:03 onwards]

Morgan captured the Women's World Championship in May 2024 at King and Queen of the Ring and had an impressive reign with the title. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead.

