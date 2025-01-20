Dominik Mysterio sent a romantic message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The 27-year-old is currently a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand.

The former North American Champion attempted to reunite with Rhea Ripley earlier this month, but it backfired. Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to capture the Women's World Championship on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW. Mysterio tried to hug his former love interest following the match, but The Eradicator hit him with a low blow followed by a riptide.

Dirty Dom gave Morgan flowers last week to apologize to the 30-year-old for trying to hug Ripley after she lost the title. He took to Instagram ahead of tonight's show to share an image of himself giving the flowers to Morgan, making it clear that he was hoping to patch things up with the former champion.

"⚖️😈🖤," he wrote.

Liv Morgan accepted Dominik Mysterio's flowers last week, but told him to do errands for her during the show. The Judgment Day star was oblivious to the fact that Morgan was mad at him, and Finn Balor informed his stablemate that he had a lot to learn.

WWE legend reacts to Dominik Mysterio using his moniker

Former WWE manager Dutch Mangtell recently shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio being given the "Dirty" moniker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell humorously claimed that the company stole his nickname. The veteran also added that he had not received any money from the promotion.

"Oh, I can't do that. I would never admit to that. And I think they watched the show and saw Dirty and said, 'Hey, Dirty D, Dirty Dominik, fits right in!' What's his last name again? Mysterio! M! D, D, M! Dirty Dutch Mantell. See? It fits right in. And they stole it from me. Guess how much money I got for it? (Nothing)." [From 47:00 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been in a storyline relationship since WWE SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the couple on RAW moving forward.

