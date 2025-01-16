Liv Morgan sends a cryptic message after Dominik Mysterio apologized to her; subtly reveals her true feelings

All is not well between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Seeming like the perfect couple, things turned sour for the Judgment Day duo on WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix.

Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley that night, but what happened next must have hurt the most. Mysterio decided to offer Mami a hug, quietly abandoning his "güerita" to try and get back with the new champion. Of course, Ripley attacked him immediately.

So, now, the Dominik Mysterio apology tour has begun. Backstage on RAW this week, he told Liv Morgan he was sorry and got her a bouquet of roses. She took them and tossed them to Carlito, while making Dirty Dom do all her errands for her.

Two days later, Morgan has taken to her official X/Twitter handle to send a cryptic message amid doubts over her future with Mysterio. She posted a GIF of her looking at the flowers Dominik got her, potentially confirming that she wasn't impressed by the gesture.

Liv Morgan may have told Dominik Mysterio that she isn't mad at him, but her tone and actions since then suggest otherwise. The second-generation star has been warned about this already, including by WWE's own Instagram handle!

Where does Dominik Mysterio go if he is dumped by Liv Morgan?

Dirty Dom has spent so much time with the leading women of The Judgment Day that he doesn't know how to be his own man in WWE. In the very serious possibility that Morgan breaks up with him, Mysterio has some self-reflection to carry out.

As crazy as it sounds, this could lead to a redemption arc and babyface turn. Dominik Mysterio can stand up to Finn Balor and eventually vanquish him, ending The Judgment Day for good. However, he may very well go in the opposite direction and latch onto another top female star.

Could Dirty Dom join forces with Tiffany Stratton after Liv Morgan gets rid of him? It's certainly possible.

