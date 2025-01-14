4 female WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio can approach if Liv Morgan breaks up with him

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's relationship has been on the rocks lately after what transpired on last week's WWE RAW. Although it seemed like the wrestling couple is back on the same page, that might all be just for show.

On WWE RAW's Netflix premiere, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to become the new Women's World Champion. Following the match, Dominik Mysterio tried to hug The Eradicator to fix their relationship but was attacked instead. This week, Dom tried making it up to Liv by giving her flowers, which she nonchalantly instructed Carlito to put away. While it seems like everything is forgotten, that may not be the case for long.

Trending

For this list, we will look at four female WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio can approach if Liv Morgan breaks up with him.

#4. Tiffany Stratton already hinted at wanting Dominik Mysterio

Expand Tweet

En route to Crown Jewel 2024, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan met on SmackDown ahead of their Crown Jewel Women's Championship match. Money in the Bank holder at the time Tiffany Stratton was also present and teased she couldn't decide which title to cash in on, but expressed that she would cash in on the Women's World Championship if Dominik came with it. A lot has changed since then.

Stratton has since dethroned Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. Now that she's back on top, Dom can approach her and take up her previous offer, especially since he did show interest when Tiffany asked that question on SmackDown.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could go crawling back to Rhea Ripley if Liv Morgan dumps him

Expand Tweet

Dominik and Rhea's on-screen relationship lasted a couple of years before it ended. Although Ripley has moved on from it already, Mysterio might just not be ready to let it go.

Although the champion refused Dom's advances before, Mysterio can continue this especially if Liv Morgan rejects him. The former North American Champion can even propose that he and Rhea team up again to take on the former Women's Champion, which may get him attacked again.

#2. Chelsea Green once pitched to be Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend

Chelsea Green initially signed to the Stamford-based promotion in 2018 but was eventually released in 2021. However, she pitched several ideas to previous higher-ups before her exit, one of them was to be Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend.

Green has since achieved bigger success since returning to the company in 2023. Not only did she win over fans with her entertaining character, but she is now the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Due to her success, Dom can approach her and possibly even hint about how she wanted him before, but he might not be successful in pairing with her as well.

#1. Nia Jax and Dominik Mysterio might form an interesting pairing

WWE has seen some unexpected pairings in the past few years, whether romantically or platonically. For Dominik, he might get involved in the latter after Nia Jax seemingly put Rhea Ripley on notice this week on RAW.

Jax appeared on the red brand this week and crossed paths with Bayley and The Eradicator. If Morgan turns away Dom, Mysterio can approach Jax for a possible partnership where he helps her against Rhea while Nia watches her back. This type of pairing would be unexpected and shock fans, but if it managed to work for Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella, it might also work for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback