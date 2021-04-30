Former WWE star pitched an idea to become Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend 

Former WWE star Chelsea Green appeared on Cultaholic's Straight to Hell podcast and revealed a few creative pitches she made to Vince McMahon.

As we had reported earlier via a Fightful interview, Chelsea Green had an insightful 30-minute meeting with the WWE boss, during which she floated nearly 15 different ideas.

Chelsea Green had many plans, and one of them included possibly becoming Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend. That's not all; Chelsea Green also came up with a pitch to become '"The Messiah" Seth Rollins' follower.

"Oh my gosh, I had so many. I had a Daisy Duke character; I had a sexy nun character for The Messiah [Seth Rollins]. Like what would be The Messiah's follower or worshipper. I pitched to be Dominik's girlfriend. When it's a girl, I do try to ask because I feel like it's a respect thing. However, I'm too afraid to ask Seth Rollins, and I don't know Dominik, so I just pitched that," Green revealed.

One of the favorites that I pitched was being a TRIIconic: Former WWE star Chelsea Green

Out of all her ideas, Chelsea Green loved the potential booking angle, which would have seen her join Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, and the trio would have been known as the 'TRIIconics.'

Chelsea Green's vision for the storyline was for her to try and break up the IIconics. She was also ready to have a fake Australian accent to accentuate her character.

"I pitched so many. One of my favorites that I pitched was being a TRIIconic. So like trying to get in and be with them and do a fake Aussie accent and try and split them up, but have them realize that I'm really the crazy one," Green added. H/t Cultaholic

Chelsea Green has kept herself busy since being released from WWE. The former NXT star has been vocal about her WWE stint in several interviews since she departed the company.

Green is also actively preparing for the next phase in her career. The Hot Mess now has her podcast, and she will also be aching to get back in the ring once the WWE non-compete clause expires in July.