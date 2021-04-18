"We probably had a 30-minute chat" - Chelsea Green explains meeting with Vince McMahon

Chelsea Green's first interview following her WWE release with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was stacked with several revelations and previously unknown details about her stint in the company.

The hour-long shoot interview can be found on Fightful Select, and the former WWE rstar spoke honestly on a plethora of topics.

Some of the most commonly-asked questions for ex-WWE talent mainly pertain to their interactions with Vince McMahon.

Chelsea Green was fortunate enough to have a lengthy meeting with the WWE Chairman. However, Green had to work hard to speak with the boss due to the pandemic. The former NXT star astonishingly waited outside Vince McMahon's office for four weeks.

"I did. I got very lucky. I, umm, once the Mickie thing was down the drain and they moved to the Amway, I started showing up again (laughs). Surprise! Yeah, I started showing up again. I think I sat outside Vince's office for four weeks. So, I sat outside Vince's office with them (Santana Garrett and Danielle Kamela) for a couple of weeks and then on my own for a couple of weeks."

Chelsea Green even joked about sleeping at the Amway Centre just to get a glimpse of Vince McMahon.

"Yeah, exactly. I stayed there. I actually slept at Amway. I brought my sleeping bag and a protein shake (laughs)."

Chelsea Green finally got her meeting with Vince McMahon, which ended up being the most crucial moment of her career thus far. Green and McMahon spoke for 30 minutes as they discussed the vision for her character and overall presentation.

"I was able to meet with a couple of writers, but I never got to meet with Vince for that four weeks of waiting, which you know, again, COVID, obviously, totally fine. And once that idea was done, and there were no ideas, I went again and waited for three weeks, and then I think on the third or fourth week, he ended being able to see me, which was, (takes a moment) the best thing ever for my career. He sat down, and we probably had a 30-minute chat."

I left with such a positive vibe: Chelsea Green

Vince McMahon was ready to listen to all of Chelsea Green's pitches, and he even diligently wrote them all down and dissected each idea.

Green had come prepared with almost 20 creative pitches. McMahon asked her additional questions regarding each pitch, and the whole meeting was a wholly rewarding experience for Green.

Her enterprising attitude got over with Vince McMahon as she debuted on SmackDown a couple of weeks later as part of the Survivor Series qualifying match.

"He asked who I was in terms of who do I want to be presented as, and I told him, you know, I've probably pitched 15-20 ideas, and he said, 'Okay, give them to me. Pitch them to me.' And I pitched every single 15 ideas to him; he wrote them all down. We talked about each one. We talked about what ones would work and what wouldn't. You know, he asked me why I thought certain things would work and why I thought certain things wouldn't, and two weeks later, I was in that Survivor Series qualifying match."

Chelsea Green wasn't sure how Vince McMahon would have perceived her. However, she only had positive takeaways from the conversation with her now ex-boss.

Chelsea Green told her partner, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), about the meeting, and she realized not many wrestlers get the opportunity to have long backstage chats with Vince McMahon.

"It went very well, you know. Who knows, on his end, what he thought of me, but I left with such a positive vibe about the thing and relaying the meeting to Matt, you know, I realized how lucky I was to get such a long sit-down with Vince McMahon. People just don't get that."

Chelsea Green leaves WWE with no ill feelings, and her meeting with Vince McMahon will surely help her a lot further in her career.

