3 reasons why Logan Paul failed to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event against Logan Paul. The American Nightmare outlasted The Maverick in an amazing main event, marking his second successful defense since dethroning Roman Reigns. The United States champion's focus will now shift back to extending his 200+ day reign, while his conqueror awaits his next challenger.

Why did the Grandson of a Plumber retain his title, though? Why did The Social Media Megastar fail to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion? What could be in store for the second-generation star after surviving brass knuckles and a frog splash into the Arabic announce table?

Here are three possible reasons why Logan Paul failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at King and Queen Of The Ring 2024

#3. Logan Paul was not the right man to take the Undisputed WWE Championship off Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is one of the fastest-rising stars in all of WWE. The Maverick is already a United States Champion less than a dozen matches into his career. It is a testament to his talent that fans have received his reign well despite him being a part-timer and a relative novice in the industry.

However, he is not the right man to hold the top title in the company at the moment, with Cody Rhodes having only recently "liberated" it from another part-time champion. Besides, Paul is already in the middle of another title run with which some fans are growing impatient because he has only had two defenses in 200+ days. He does not need another championship right now.

#2. Both men had more to gain by Cody Rhodes beating Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes just finished his story at WrestleMania XL, becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He is following in the footsteps of arguably the greatest champion in company history, meaning he needs an amazing title reign full of great defenses with worthy opponents.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, is continuing to make a name in the industry and needs more great matches to build his resume. This bout fulfilled both needs, benefitting each man's current direction, but only with the right result.

The American Nightmare emerging victorious was the only correct outcome, meaning Paul had to take the loss, which does not hurt his momentum at all.

#1: Cody Rhodes still has many challengers to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul was just Cody Rhodes' second challenger as Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare defeated AJ Styles at Backlash: France in an instant classic, and his clash with The Maverick was, to many fans, a worthy sequel. It looks like the beginning of a memorable reign for the second-generation star, with several exciting opponents waiting on SmackDown.

LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton are highly desirable opponents for Rhodes, so it is not yet time for him to lose the title. Thus, it was the right decision to have him retain against The Social Media Megastar in Jeddah. Who knows, just like the champion finished his story a year after initially failing to win the title, maybe Paul will have another shot in the future with better success!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback