3 reasons why Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles should happen at WrestleMania 41

With Royal Rumble 2025 in the history books now, The Road to WrestleMania 41 has kicked into the next gear. The card for The Show of Shows has begun to take shape, and the rumor mill has also provided fans with a rough outline.

Logan Paul recently moved to RAW and could be in the running for a world title shot at 'Mania, especially with a huge opportunity to compete inside the Elimination Chamber.

AJ Styles returned from injury in the Men's Rumble Match and was announced to have moved to RAW. Although a feud with the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has been teased, Styles should face Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here are three reasons why this would be a good direction for both stars:

#3. Logan Paul eliminated AJ Styles from the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Logan Paul was the final entrant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and the former United States Champion had an impressive showing. Paul made it to the final three and eliminated two future Hall of Famers - CM Punk and AJ Styles.

WWE would be wise to follow up on any of these eliminations with a major 'Mania feud. Punk is preoccupied with Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and could potentially feature in a Triple Threat involving the three superstars.

Punk's exclusion makes Styles more likely as Paul's opponent at WrestleMania 41. Two years ago, The Maverick eliminated Seth Rollins from the 2023 Men's Rumble, setting the stage for their eventual epic 'Mania feud.

Hence, there is precedent for using a surprise Rumble elimination to build towards a major WrestleMania feud.

#2. The build could be intriguing

The Phenomenal One and The Maverick are two talented in-ring performers with drastically different backgrounds. Logan Paul made a name for himself as a YouTube sensation, and his fame played a significant role in his journey to WWE.

AJ Styles took the hard route to the Stamford-based promotion, making a name for himself globally outside the WWE. Styles debuted at 38, while Paul officially signed with the company at 27.

This stark contrast on their path to WWE could lead to an engaging storyline that could culminate in a match at WrestleMania. The promos alone would also be a must-see, with Paul playing the role of the entitled arrogant heel and Styles the veteran desperate for one last stand.

#1. Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles could steal the show at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul may be one of the most polarizing names in the entertainment industry, but most fans acknowledge his stellar work between the ropes. Paul is an incredibly talented in-ring performer with a high-risk moveset. Hence, his matches are thrilling to watch for most fans.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles is widely considered one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time, and some even believe, at the level of Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart in their prime. The Phenomenal One can carry anyone to a good match and an outstanding athlete like Logan as his opponent on the big stage would let the veteran have one last big hurrah.

Therefore, Styles vs. Paul could be an instant classic at WrestleMania. Given enough time, both men could easily steal the show at 'Mania with their in-ring action.

