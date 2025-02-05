3 Booking steps for Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk all failed to win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. It was Punk who eliminated Seth and Roman before Logan Paul eliminated The Best in the World.

After their elimination, Seth Rollins snapped and assaulted Roman Reigns, injuring The OTC with multiple stomps. As a result, the latter will be forced to stay out of action for the foreseeable future. Rollins and Punk also had a brief brawl in the aftermath of the eliminations and even on RAW before The Second City Saint's match against Sami Zayn.

After what fans saw at the Rumble, the three megastars will likely collide in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Latest reports also indicate that a match between the three stalwarts could be in the works.

With that in mind, we take a look at three booking steps WWE has to take for the match to become official.

#3. Roman Reigns costs Seth Rollins the Elimination Chamber Match

Seth Rollins will take on Finn Balor in one of the coming episodes of RAW on Netflix, with the winner entering the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1.

WWE has yet to announce the date for the match, but when it happens, The OTC could make his return to distract The Visionary and cost him the chance to participate in the Elimination Chamber match.

That way, a bout will be set for WrestleMania 41, since both megastars will not compete at the Chamber.

#2. Seth Rollins turns heel

After his elimination from the Chamber and his failure to get a title shot, Rollins could snap again and seek revenge on the Original Tribal Chief.

Thus, a heel turn would be inevitable and it would allow WWE to work on new angles regarding The Visionary as well, especially with Reigns, Punk, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes all being babyfaces. Apart from attacking The OTC, Punk could also be one of Rollins' victims, igniting what promises to be a vicious rivalry.

Given that Roman and Punk already don't see eye-to-eye it's not difficult to see them failing to combine forces against Rollins. There is a high possibility that both stars would turn on each other adding extra spice to the already heated feud. Rollins as a heel could also add fuel to the dormant fire between Punk and Reigns.

#1. CM Punk calls in Paul Heyman’s favor and gets inserted into the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins feud

If CM Punk fails to win the Elimination Chamber, he will not have a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Still, he will have the chance to main event The Grandest Stage of Them All if he enters the match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The Second City Saint could call Paul Heyman and ask for the favor that The Wiseman owes him since CM Punk helped Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline defeat The Bloodline 2.0 at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Thus, Heyman could return the favor and convince RAW GM Adam Pearce to add CM Punk to the feud and make it a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. To make things even more interesting, Pearce could add a stipulation that the winner of the match would get a title shot either for the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship somewhere down the line.

That said, the coming episodes of RAW on Netflix will shed more light on what is next for the three megastars ahead of WrestleMania 41.

