Adam Pearce to ban former WWE Universal Champion from RAW on Netflix on Triple H’s orders? Potential decision explored

After a record-breaking Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Triple H’s regime is now moving toward Elimination Chamber 2025. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will be the first show following the Royal Rumble PLE, making things even more interesting. Amid this, there is a possibility that on the orders of Triple H, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could ban former Universal Champion Seth Rollins from the show.

The Visionary participated in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match alongside major names like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and others. Rollins immediately targeted The Best in the World as soon as he entered. However, things took a turn for the worse when he tried to eliminate the Original Tribal Chief, only to be eliminated himself by the Voice of the Voiceless. Shortly after, Punk, Rollins, and Reigns were all eliminated, leading to a chaotic brawl at ringside.

During the altercation, Seth even delivered a curb stomp to Roman on the steel steps before leaving the arena. Due to this aggressive behavior, Adam Pearce may ban Rollins from tonight’s show, especially if Triple H orders it. The rationale behind this move could be to ensure a fair Elimination Chamber qualifying match between CM Punk and Sami Zayn, preventing any interference from the former Universal Champion.

This would allow The Game to ensure that Rollins does not create chaos either during the show or in the Punk vs. Zayn match. While this scenario is still speculative, banning Seth from RAW tonight could further escalate tensions in this ongoing rivalry. Additionally, it might help the company begin a potential transition for Seth into a villainous character.

The rest remains to be seen as to how the storyline progresses now that we have officially kicked off the Road to WrestleMania 41.

What potential next plans does Triple H have for Seth Rollins on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41?

Following the events of Royal Rumble 2025, there is a strong possibility that Triple H will soon book Seth Rollins in a qualifying match for Elimination Chamber 2025. John Cena has already confirmed his spot, and it is likely that Punk will defeat Sami Zayn on tonight’s RAW to secure his spot as well.

Later, the competition may come down to The Visionary and Roman Reigns, with both stars potentially qualifying for the match. This would lead to Seth, Roman, and Punk all competing inside the Elimination Chamber. However, if they fail to win the bout, it could set up a Triple Threat match between them at 'Mania 41.

If Triple H indeed books this blockbuster Triple Threat match at 'Mania, it could easily become one of the most anticipated bouts of The Showcase of the Immortals.

