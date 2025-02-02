3 Reasons why Seth Rollins snapped at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Seth Rollins was eliminated by one of his biggest rivals, CM Punk. This moment unfolded when the Visionary was in the process of eliminating Roman Reigns, only for Punk to capitalize and eliminate both former Shield members simultaneously. However, following his elimination, Rollins snapped and nastily attacked both Punk and Reigns at ringside.

In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why Seth Rollins lost his composure at the recent Premium Live Event.

#3. To potentially turn Rollins into a villainous star

One of the critical motives why Seth Rollins snapped at Royal Rumble 2025 could be to solidify his shift into a fully-fledged villainous character. The Visionary's relentless assault in the post-elimination brawl has led many fans to believe that he is on the verge of embracing his heel persona completely.

Rollins showed no mercy, even towards his former Shield brother, as he viciously stomped the OTC's head onto the steel steps. This brutal display suggests that Seth is now more of a heel rather than a tweener. Thus, turning Rollins into a fully-fledged villain could be one of the primary motives behind his actions at the Royal Rumble.

#2. To showcase his true hatred against Roman Reigns & CM Punk

Another reason why Seth Rollins snapped at Royal Rumble 2025 could be to underline his deep-seated hatred for both the OTC and the Second City Saint. Rollins disseminates a long history of bad blood with Roman Reigns, and his recent rivalry with CM Punk has been one of the most intense feuds of his career.

It’s possible that what triggered the Visionary wasn’t just his elimination but the fact that it was Punk who eliminated him. Additionally, Roman played a role in his downfall, as Rollins was thrown out while trying to eliminate Reigns.

This post-elimination outburst could have been a way to showcase just how much resentment Rollins harbors against both Punk and Reigns. This makes his actions a reflection of years of built-up animosity.

#1. To plant seeds for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

The Royal Rumble PLE officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania 41, which brings another possible reason behind Seth Rollins' post-elimination outburst. The real motive behind his actions likely was to plant the seeds for a massive triple-threat match between Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Ever since this chaotic post-elimination brawl, the WWE Universe has been speculating that these three stars are destined to clash on the Grandest Stage of Them All. This potential WrestleMania showdown became even more apparent due to Rollins' furious attack, as he ruthlessly destroyed both Reigns and Punk after being eliminated.

