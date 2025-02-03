Paul Heyman welcomes megastar to WWE

Paul Heyman sent a message to a major star ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW and welcomed him to the company. Tonight's edition of the red brand will be the first show following WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and will air live from Cleveland, Ohio.

Akira Tozawa was supposed to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night but was attacked by Carmelo Hayes during his entrance. Triple H then named popular influencer IShowSpeed as Tozawa's replacement, but his appearance in the match did not go well. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker leveled IShowSpeed with a Spear before eliminating him.

Heyman took to social media today to send a message to the media personality welcoming him to the wrestling business. The Wiseman also included a video of IShowSpeed getting hit with a Spear, and you can check it out in his post below.

".@ishowspeedsui Welcome to the business, kid! SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR!" he wrote.

Roman Reigns competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by CM Punk. Seth Rollins was eliminated at the same time and brutally attacked The Tribal Chief by hitting him with a Stomp on the steel steps.

Major WWE star reveals incident that impacted his relationship with Paul Heyman

CM Punk recently shared that he wasn't in touch with Paul Heyman that much after leaving WWE in 2014.

In an interview with Jackie Redmond, The Second City Saint noted that he didn't speak to many people from the company after leaving more than a decade ago. Punk added that he was even cautious around Paul Heyman when the two bumped into each other at an airport back in the day.

"No. Paul and I would talk to each other intermittently. We actually ran into LaGuardia airport one time and just like...backs to the wall, looking forward, like having a conversation. You got to understand that when I left here, the lawsuit, and all the fun 'extracurricular' stuff going on like...I was advised by lawyers, 'You got to watch what you say to anybody' because it could wind up facilitating its way back. So, I was super guarded. It was a rough time for relationships back then, and Paul was kind of no exception." (13:11-14:00)

You can check out the video below:

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor for agreeing to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024. It will be interesting to see what the favor is revealed to be in the months ahead on WWE television.

