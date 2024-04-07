3 reasons why it was a mistake for Damian Priest not to cash in on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 Night 1

WrestleMania 40: Night One wasn't a great night for Damian Priest. He would like to erase the event from his mind as he lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on The Show of Shows.

To top it off, he refrained from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins. Priest's reputation as a potential World Champion has suffered as a result of his lack of activity with the briefcase in recent months.

With his MITB contract about to expire, he should have capitalized on Seth Rollins, who battled The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One. Here are three reasons why Priest not cashing in last night was a mistake.

He might not get a chance to cash in with CM Punk around at WrestleMania 40: Night Two

CM Punk is recovering from a torn triceps, which prevented him from competing at WrestleMania 40. Yet, The Voice of the Voiceless will be a part of The Show of Shows this year, keeping an eye on a match that involves competitors with whom he shares personal conflicts.

Punk has not been allowed to return to the ring yet, but there is no stopping him from getting a little physical at WrestleMania 40. The dynamic between Punk, Rollins, and McIntyre suggests that he will not be satisfied by just sitting on the announce desk during the event.

Punk could be looking for a future clash with the victor of the match. Given the personal issues with both McIntyre and Rollins, Punk could get involved if Priest tried to cash in his contract during the match, which could result in a failed cash in.

Cashing in on Night One would have increased the intrigue around Night Two

If Priest had capitalized on the chance after Rollins suffered a beating, courtesy of The Rock and Roman Reigns, it would have increased the intrigue around Night Two.

The anticipated Rollins vs. McIntyre match would have been a mystery. Will it be scrapped, or will management find a way to make it a reality? Maybe Rollins exploited his rematch clause to regain his belt. There were several alternatives, and it would have been the major talking point of WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

Seth Rollins wouldn't have put up much of a fight after the war he and Cody Rhodes went through

The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated The American Nightmare and The Visionary.

The match was brutal, to say the least; it was filled with The Rock and Reigns using everything in their power to make sure Cody and Rollins didn't walk out as the winners. From using low blows to thrashing their opponents with weight belts, they left no stone unturned in their hopes of a victory.

Rollins was exhausted after over 40 minutes of wrestling. It would have been the perfect moment for The Archer of Infamy to come out and get a taste of the World Champion. Given how banged up both guys were, Rollins wouldn't have put up much of a fight, and the title would have fallen into new hands.

