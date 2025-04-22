3 Reasons why a mysterious hooded figure destroyed Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 ended in an earthshaking manner when Roman Reigns and CM Punk were destroyed by the new Paul Heyman guys. This occurred when Seth Rollins and The Wiseman made their appearance, but they were interrupted by The Best In The World.

However, The Visionary managed to curb-stomp The Voice of the Voiceless after interference from Heyman. Soon, Roman Reigns arrived and destroyed both Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. However, when the OTC was about to spear his former Wiseman, a mysterious hooded figure attacked Reigns and was eventually revealed to be Bron Breakker.

The former Intercontinental Champion also delivered a spear at the ringside and took Reigns out. In the end, Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman all stand tall in the ring.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Bron Breakker destroyed Roman Reigns on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#3. Bron Breakker is the new Paul Heyman guy on WWE RAW

One of the biggest reasons Bron destroyed the OTC on WWE RAW is that he is now the new Paul Heyman guy, along with Seth Rollins. This was also evident from the declaration made by The Wiseman after Reigns and Punk's destruction that he is now set to manage both stars.

So, when Reigns was about to spear Paul Heyman, Breakker obstructed the former Undisputed Champion in his tracks and protected the Hall of Famer.

#2. To set up a rivalry with the OTC

The actions of Bron Breakker will surely lead to consequences in the near future, and one of these could be a feud with Roman Reigns in the upcoming months. WWE likely wants to shift Bron from mid-card to main event levels, and attacking Roman might be the best option to elevate his status.

This could be why the former IC Champion destroyed Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania, as it would set up a feud between the two.

#1. To set up a major tag team match at Backlash 2025

Both Roman Reigns and CM Punk were destroyed on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania, which suggests a potential tag team match at Backlash 2025. With the conclusion of the show, it appears that WWE is heading with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to clash with Punk and Reigns in a tag team bout, with Backlash PLE being the ideal location.

So, setting up the tag team match could be the reason why the mysterious hooded figure destroyed the OTC on WWE RAW after The Show of Shows.

