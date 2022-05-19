3 Reasons why Naomi should join Roman Reigns' Bloodline and 2 reasons she shouldn't 

Naomi has been a hot topic of conversation following her Monday Night RAW exit, and her recent walkout could now lead to her joining Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

The Team B.A.D. star is married to Jimmy Uso, and the WWE Universe has been calling for her to join her husband in The Bloodline for more than a year. While Naomi isn't related to the group by blood, she is still a family member, and many feel that her presence will boost the group.

With rumors now circling surrounding her future, here are just three reasons why Naomi should join The Bloodline and two against it.

#5. She's a member of Roman Reigns' family

There are several members of the Anoa'i family in WWE at present, including Tamina Snuka and Solo Sikoa, who is currently wrestling down NXT. That being said, Naomi is the most decorated superstar compared to the other family members and has worked on-screen with her husband in the past.

The SmackDown Superstar has shown that she has the ability to work in a team quite well from being in Team B.A.D. and one of the Funkadactyls. Naomi has also appeared on Total Divas alongside her husband several times, and she is the one that the WWE Universe associates with The Bloodline. Therefore, she would be the most obvious choice if the company chose to add another member to the group.

#4. She should focus on the Women's Tag Team Championship

Naomi is in hot water with WWE now, and it could be argued that she has a lot more to focus on. She is one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, and if recent reports are to be believed, then one of the issues for Sasha Banks and Naomi was the fact that there was no focus on her titles.

The women of WWE have to fight to be featured, and many weeks can go by before they are handed matches on-screen. Naomi currently has a reason to be featured while holding a title. The star now needs to focus on defending that championship and bringing some prestige back following her latest actions.

#3. The Bloodline needs a new direction

The Bloodline has been focused on the Tag Team Championship for most of the year, but what do they do when they win or lose the titles? Naomi could be a new focus for the team.

The Women's Division is unconquered for The Bloodline, and since Edge seems to be recruiting four members, which includes one female, it would make sense for Roman Reigns to do the same thing. Roman Reigns and Edge have crossed paths several times, and at some point, The Judgment Day will come knocking, and Naomi would be the perfect star to neutralize Rhea Ripley when the time comes.

#2. Why fix what isn't broken?

There has been no talk about adding any other members to The Bloodline since Roman Reigns and The Usos have been dominating their divisions as a trio. The Usos have held the Tag Team Championship for 300 days, and Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run in singles action without being pinned for almost three years.

The trio have dominated SmackDown and brushed aside every challenge in their wake. Naomi would have to try to live up to the success that her family has already achieved. With the likes of Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair dominating their divisions, that's unlikely.

#1. The group needs female representation

As already noted, Edge has put together The Judgment Day and has been able to ensure that there is a female star in his team. Bloodline hasn't achieved the same thing since they came together as a family.

Roman Reigns and The Usos have been able to achieve some incredible feats as a trio, but what if Naomi is the one to push the group to the next level? The former women's champion has been part of WWE for over a decade and has seen her fair share of championships. Given the controversy surrounding Naomi at present, she needs someone like Roman Reigns to take her under their wing and give her a new direction.

Edited by Pratik Singh