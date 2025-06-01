3 reasons why R-Truth WWE release is a mistake 

R-Truth's recent social media post brought a strong reaction from the WWE Universe, as he announced his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Truth thanked everyone who had appreciated him over the years, and many fans opposed to this move have shared their opinions, suggesting that Triple H's decision not to renew the veteran's contract could be a mistake.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why R-Truth's WWE release could be a mistake by the World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3. R-Truth puts natural comedic acts on WWE television

One of the major things that makes Truth one of the unique stars in the company is his natural comedic talent, which he puts on television. There were many instances where the 53-year-old star merely entered the scenario, making it memorable to the fans.

In the present era of professional wrestling, there is a once-in-a-blue-moon star who can put this level of comedic element in the business. Therefore, this could be one of the solid reasons why releasing Truth could be a mistake by WWE, as finding a suitable replacement for the veteran is challenging.

#2. Truth was playing a good role in John Cena's retirement tour

In the last few years, R-Truth has been telling everyone that John Cena is his childhood hero. The Franchise Player turned heel during his retirement tour earlier this year on the Road to WrestleMania. Recently, Cena came face to face with Truth, who questioned The Cenation Leader's antics since become a villain. This led to a match between them at Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa.

The WWE Universe loved the showdown. With Cena showing some signs of turning babyface during the storyline, the company could have used "Ron Cena" in the forthcoming months to turn the Last Real Champion into a fan favorite. This could be another rationale why the former United States Champion's WWE release could be a misstep.

#1. The veteran is a great addition to many storylines

Not only is the comedic element important, but in recent years, Truth has also become a valuable addition to storylines. The sports entertainment juggernaut inserted the veteran into the story when a pause or gap was needed for a long-term storyline.

Due to the popularity and considerable attention from fans, even as a filler, the legendary star has managed to make the storyline compelling. Many fans still remember his run with The Judgment Day, which led to him winning the tag team title at WrestleMania 40 alongside The Miz.

So, all these seem like possible reasons why releasing R-Truth from the Triple H-led promotion could be a mistake.

