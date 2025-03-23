3 reasons why Randy Orton should have accepted Kevin Owens' apology

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown began with Kevin Owens coming out and issuing an apology to Randy Orton. The Prizefighter explained his actions to The Viper and said he regretted them. He also offered to team up with Orton again and pursue tag team gold.

However, The Viper made it clear that he wanted nothing more than to kick Owens' head off. After refusing to reconcile, Orton and Owens are now scheduled to battle it out in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

While the prospect of watching these two superstars compete at The Show of Shows is exciting, maybe Orton should have considered accepting the offer. In this article, we will look at three reasons why Randy Orton should have reconciled with Kevin Owens:

#3. Kevin Owens' apology seemed genuine

Last Friday, when Kevin Owens walked out to apologize to Randy Orton, his apology seemed genuine. The reason Owens' apology seemed genuine is because the Candian star is not someone who will come out and own up to his mistake.

In the past as well, Owens shared friendships with many superstars that turned into rivalries. However, it's very rare to see him apologize. Hence, it looked like he genuinely wanted to reconcile with his friend and conquer milestones in WWE together.

#2. Randy Orton could have won a title

After Kevin Owens apologized to Randy Orton, he offered The Viper to get back together and go after the Tag Team Titles. While Orton refused Owens' offer, this is something he should have seriously considered. At the stage Orton is in, it's hard to see him win a singles title anytime soon.

Hence, the best the 14-time World Champion could have done is join hands with Owens and go after the tag team gold. These Tag Titles would have only added to Orton's already great legacy.

#1. Randy Orton could have been one of the biggest heels

In professional wrestling, most fans today speak about how good of a heel Randy Orton was in 2009. If Orton had accepted Owens' offer on Friday, he would have turned into an instant heel and could probably go on to become as vicious as he once was.

Orton turning heel would also be beneficial for WWE because he could then be used in future rivalries against a babyface like Cody Rhodes with whom he has a history. Also, a heel Orton could have teamed up with heel John Cena and created unforgettable moments.

