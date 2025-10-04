3 Reasons why Randy Orton got pinned on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes compete in a tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event.The match was a back-and-forth battle. Toward the end, The Legend Killer started to execute his perfect game plan. Just as it looked like Orton was about to win by hitting his DDT on Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman distracted the referee, and Seth Rollins interfered and connected his signature Stomp on Orton.Reed followed it by his signature Tsunami splash and pinned The Viper clean to secure a big win over the former Legacy members. In this article, we will examine three reasons why Randy Orton got pinned on SmackDown.#3. WWE legend may turn heelThere have been talks about a rivalry between Orton and Rhodes ever since The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38 and climbed the ladder, becoming the face of the company.Many see The Viper as the biggest rival of The American Nightmare, and they might end up being each other's greatest foes in WWE. This loss could cause the fuse inside Orton to blow, infuriating his heel side, and Orton may finally turn heel. This would lay the foundation for the much-awaited WrestleMania 42 match between Cody and Randy.#2. Set up The American Nightmare as a bigger babyfaceCody Rhodes is currently the face of World Wrestling Entertainment, and as a popular babyface, the Stamford-based promotion often puts him in awkward and harsh situations ahead of his anticipated bouts.The American Nightmare considers Randy Orton his mentor. Therefore, Rollins and his heel crew's attack on The Viper might have ignited a fire inside the Undisputed Champion, making him a bigger babyface heading into Crown Jewel: Perth.#1. To put the rising stars overBronson Reed and Bron Breakker are two WWE Superstars who are viewed as the future WrestleMania main-eventers.That said, them picking a clean win over Randy Orton, pinning him in the main event at Friday Night SmackDown, would put Breakker and Reed over as the next big thing.