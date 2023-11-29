3 reasons why Randy Orton must end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign

Randy Orton, in his first promo on Monday Night RAW after a sensational return at Survivor Series WarGames, left no room for ambiguity about his intentions. The Viper affirmed that he is still seeking vengeance against every member of the Bloodline, making it clear that he has not forgotten the events that transpired between them in May 2022.

Furthermore, WWE has announced Orton for the upcoming edition of SmackDown, hinting at potential developments and the planting of seeds for a showdown between The Viper and Roman Reigns. The anticipation among fans is high as they look forward to continuing this intense storyline.

With that being said, let's discuss three reasons why Randy Orton should put an end to the Tribal Chief's historic Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign.

#3. Randy Orton is The Legend Killer of the WWE

Randy Orton, known for his moniker as The Legend Killer, has built a legacy of bringing the careers of legendary superstars to an end in WWE.

With Roman Reigns enjoying an extraordinary and historic title reign, The Viper emerges as a compelling choice to put an emphatic conclusion to The Tribal Chief's championship run.

Orton's storied history as The Legend Killer only enhances the likelihood of him potentially ending Roman Reigns' historic reign as the Undisputed Champion.

#2. To get the ultimate revenge against The Bloodline

Another potential reason why Orton should put an end to Roman Reigns' historic title reign isn't just about winning the championship gold, but it will also serve as a personal quest for ultimate revenge against the dominant Samoan faction.

The Viper, driven by a desire to dismantle The Bloodline, sees dethroning Reigns as the most effective way to strike at the heart of the faction's power.

By targeting Reigns and attempting to claim the Undisputed Title, Orton could aim to take away what matters most to The Tribal Chief, inflicting a huge blow to the whole Bloodline.

Also, as the seeds for this epic showdown were planted more than a year ago, even if the tale concludes with Randy Orton emerging victorious, fans might treat this as a satisfying culmination of the rivalry between the Viper and the Bloodline.

#1. To win his 15th world title reign in a historic way

One of the primary reasons for Randy Orton to end Reigns' historic title reign is to secure his 15th world championship in a remarkable manner. For those unfamiliar, The Apex Predator has previously clinched the world championship in WWE on 14 occasions.

Therefore, dethroning Roman Reigns and claiming the Undisputed WWE Universal Title would be the ideal way to usher in Orton's 15th world championship reign in the Stamford-based promotion.

Also, this achievement not only signifies a personal milestone for The Viper but also positions him closer to matching the record for the most world title reigns currently held by John Cena and Ric Flair.