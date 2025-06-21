3 Reasons why Randy Orton winning the WWE King of the Ring 2025 semi-finals was a mistake

The 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton is on a mission to get his revenge on arch-rival John Cena by getting a rematch at by winning the 2025 King of the Ring tournament. The June 20 edition of WWE SmackDown saw the semi-final of the KOTR tournament between Orton and Sami Zayn.

The match between Sami and Randy was a back-and-forth affair. However, the Viper showcased his veteran in-ring IQ and clinched a big win. Randy Orton is set to face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Night of Champions.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Randy Orton winning the semi-finals was a mistake.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

#3. Spoiling a future WrestleMania main-event bout

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest dream matches in the Stamford-based promotion. Fans and pundits view it as a perfect WrestleMania main event for a prodigy versus mentor feud that could establish itself as one of the best rivalries in recent memory if booked correctly, given the long-standing history between these two stars.

Cody Rhodes would most likely beat Jey Uso in the semi-finals to qualify for the KOTR tournament finale and would face Orton at NOC for the first time since his return to WWE.

#2. Randy Orton already had his final match against Cena

The Viper competed against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event in his hometown of St.Louis, and the Stamford-based promotion advertised it heavily as their last encounter “One Final Time”.

However, immediately after his return to SmackDown, Orton is once again after John Cena, which, from a storyline perspective, makes no sense for the company. Sami Zayn could have been a better and fresher option, as there have been rumors that he might turn heel.

#1. Night of Champions has become more predictable

Randy Orton has secured his spot in the finals, and now Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are supposed to clash inside the squared circle to advance the bracket and punch their ticket to the finals.

However, Orton's win has made everything predictable in the KOTR tournament. Cody Rhodes is most likely to win and contest against Orton, as they both have a great history. Conversely, if Sami had won, it might have created suspense, given his history with both Cody and Jey.

Moreover, Orton winning the KOTR would serve nothing as he already competed against Cena at Backlash, which subtly spoils that Rhodes might win and get his much-anticipated rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More