3 Reasons why Rey Mysterio failed to qualify for WWE Elimination Chamber Match

The latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix ended with Rey Mysterio suffering a significant loss at the hands of Logan Paul. This match was a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying bout, with The Maverick now joining John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre in the match.

The Master of 619’s failure sparked a heated reaction on the internet, with most fans dissatisfied with Logan Paul's victory. In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why Rey Mysterio failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match on this week’s RAW.

#3. To potentially set up Logan Paul vs John Cena in WWE

John Cena vs. Logan Paul has been one of the considerably talked-about matches in recent months, primarily with the Cenation Leader on his retirement tour. Last year, there were several speculations about a potential match between them. With the 16-time World Champion already contending in the Elimination Chamber match, it's probable that WWE is planting the seeds for a future showdown between Logan and Cena.

This could be one reason why the YouTube Sensation defeated Rey Mysterio and secured his spot in the Men's Chamber match.

#2. To generate more heat for The Maverick

Another reason behind Rey Mysterio’s loss could be to generate more heat for Logan Paul, which would help elevate his villainous character. The YouTube Sensation defeating the Master of 619 hasn’t sat well with fans, and the internet is flooded with hatred for Logan Paul, as many fans are unhappy with this win.

So, Rey's loss could be a strategic move to generate more negative reactions for Logan Paul as we approach WWE WrestleMania 41.

#1. The age of Rey Mysterio could be one of the reasons

Rey Mysterio is currently a 50-year-old star and is still delivering banger matches like in his prime. This continues to astonish many in the WWE Universe, as people are amazed at how the ultimate luchador is still able to perform the same high-flying moves at this age.

Due to their structure and intensity, Elimination Chamber matches are brutal by nature and often result in injuries. WWE may want to protect Rey at his age, which could be why they decided not to have him inside the steel structure. This decision could be aimed at preventing injuries and ensuring that Rey stays protected.

Recently, the veteran has also undergone treatments to promote a healthier lifestyle, and this loss in the qualifying match could have been part of that strategy.

