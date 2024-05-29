3 reasons why Rhea Ripley should consider joining The Bloodline following recent events on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's absence on RAW has led to changes she might not appreciate. While the Women's World Championship, which she relinquished, is now held by arch-rival Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio was also kissed by Morgan recently, which must have further infuriated Mami.

From Dominik's actions, it seems as if he might soon side with Liv Morgan. If something along these lines does take place, then it would be in Ripley's best interest to side with a faction like The Bloodline. In this article, we will look at three reasons why Ripley must join the Solo Sikoa-led faction.

#3. Rhea Ripley is a proven winner

The one criterion for joining The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa is that Sikoa does not tolerate losing. That's the reason he put a massive beating on his brother, Jimmy Uso. However, in Rhea Ripley's case, the former Women's World Champion is a proven winner.

Since coming into the limelight, Ripey has broken several records and established herself as a massive superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, having her in the faction would be an extremely valuable asset. This is something Sikoa would surely think about if an opportunity presents itself.

#2. Rhea Ripley can become the first woman in The Bloodline

Since its formation in 2021, The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE. While Roman Reigns created history with his 1,000+ day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Usos added further glory with their Tag Team Championship run.

However, despite all the domination, the one thing the faction hasn't had is the inclusion of a female superstar. While many believe that someone like Nia Jax or Naomi, who are related to the Anoa'i family, might be the first woman in The Bloodline, having Ripley join the faction would be an unexpected curveball.

#1. Rhea Ripley can take revenge on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

If it's revealed that Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are working together, Rhea Ripley would certainly want to take revenge. However, if the other members of The Judgment Day end up siding with Dominik, it would be difficult for Ripley to take her revenge.

This is where joining The Bloodline would help her. With the support of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, Ripley would have three strong men to take care of The Judgment Day while she could focus on Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines takes place.

