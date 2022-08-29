3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley could get a major WWE dream match soon

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is a member of The Judgment Day and is quickly becoming one of the more popular Superstars on the WWE roster. Her in-ring abilities paired with her dark and brooding persona have captivated the WWE Universe, making her an easy draw and marketable in terms of merchandise.

Ripley is due for a dream match at some point in her WWE career. Legends that fans have clamored to see her compete against include Trish Stratus, Lita, Michelle McCool, Melina, and a likely candidate, Beth Phoenix.

So let's look at three reasons why Rhea Ripley could get a major WWE dream match soon.

#3 – Mental Health Issues & Overcoming Them

Rhea Ripley, 2017 & 2018 Appearance

Rhea Ripley made her WWE debut “officially” during the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, losing to Dakota Kai in the second round. She was not happy with her appearance and had to change her appearance. During an interview with My Love Letter To Pro Wrestling, she detailed her change in persona:

“A lot of things. It was the whole year between the Mae Young Classic one and two. I went through a lot, mentally, behind the scenes," said Ripley. "I was having troubles at home, at work, I hated myself. Very mentally weak at that point. I didn’t feel like I was good enough. I was constantly being told I wasn’t good enough and I had to do something to improve it. I was on the chopping block a couple of times, and I nearly got booted. I just had a lot going on and I was very down. I want to say, I had a six-month period, and I was like, ‘eff this, I don’t care what anybody thinks about me.’ All they’re going to do is judge me anyway and I can’t listen to everyone because everyone’s advice is clashing with other people’s advice. I had to change my mental game completely. I started going to a gym, I signed up to an actual gym.” (14:50 - 16:00)

Rhea continued:

“We have this thing called car wash where you take all the photos and videos, leading up to the Mae Young Classic, so we get all the footage we need. I sort of walked up in this new gear. I got my haircut, but I (showed up) in this new hair and one of the coaches was like, ‘What’s this?’ ‘The new Rhea Ripley and I’m a heel...’ ‘Okay,’ and I knew that ‘okay’ was like, ‘this is your ass if it doesn’t work,” she added. (16:32 - 17:02)

Her mental health has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for Rhea, but thankfully she seems to be on the right track and doing much better today.

#2 – Rhea Ripley's Character Has Evolved & Changed

Rhea Ripley's Character Evolution

Rhea Ripley has made quite a few changes to her character since 2018. She evolved from a squeaky-clean appearance to a dark and aggressive one that would continue to grow and adapt during her run in NXT.

During her run in NXT UK, she feuded with Deonna Purrazzo, Piper Niven (Doudrop), and Toni Storm. She would also win the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion by defeating Toni Storm in the finals.

During her run on the NXT roster, she would become the NXT Women’s Champion by defeating Shayna Baszler. The Eradicator rekindled her feud with Toni Storm of NXT UK as well as new rivalries with Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Charlotte Flair.

She also changed her hairstyle and attire to coincide with the evolution of her character.

#1 – Beating the best WWE has to offer

Rhea Ripley has beaten the best of the best on the WWE main roster. So far, she has defeated the likes of Natalya, Tamina, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan.

Before becoming a member of The Judgment Day, she became the RAW Women’s Champion by defeating Asuka at WrestleMania 37 (2021). Later, she and Nikki A.S.H. would defeat Natalya and Tamina for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on Monday Night Raw (September 2020).

Since joining The Judgment Day, her character has evolved again into a sadistic, demented heel that will stop at nothing to hurt and destroy her competition. The feud between The Judgment Day and former leader Edge has brought in his wife and WWE Hall of Famer, “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix.

Beth Phoenix is the one WWE Superstar that Rhea Ripley has always dreamed about wrestling someday, and we can now presume that a future showdown between these two women is likely to happen soon.

