3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley missed WWE RAW this week

Rhea Ripley missed this week's WWE RAW on Netflix. As we approach Elimination Chamber 2025, The Eradicator's presence on the show could have added more hype to the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, her absence came as a surprise to many.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Mami was absent from WWE RAW this week.

#3. Rhea Ripley is currently spending her personal time

The former Judgment Day member recently posted photos of herself enjoying quality time with her husband, Buddy Matthews. In her latest Instagram post, Mami even ended the caption with the message, "Let the honeymoon commence."

This suggests that Ripley is taking time off to be with her husband, which could also explain why she did not appear on RAW this week.

#2. WWE doesn't necessarily need The Eradicator on the show

Another possible reason for Rhea Ripley's absence from WWE RAW this week is that the company might not have necessarily needed her for the episode. The Stamford-based promotion had already packed the show with major matches and segments. The only way they could have incorporated Ripley would have been through a backstage or in-ring promo segment.

Since her presence wasn't essential, WWE may have preferred to give her personal time off rather than have her appear on this week's show.

#1. To make Jade Cargill's mystery attacker situation the central storyline of the Women's division

During the Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Naomi and Bianca Belair made an appearance and cost Raquel Rodríguez the bout. Their distraction allowed Roxanne Perez to secure the victory. One possible reason for Rhea Ripley's absence could be linked to the ongoing Jade Cargill mystery attacker storyline.

If Rhea had appeared on the show and participated in any segment, she would have undoubtedly been the biggest highlight of the women's division on this week's RAW. However, her absence shifted the entire focus to the Jade Cargill attacker mystery, making it the primary headline of the red brand this week.

This could be another reason why Triple H may have decided to keep Ripley off the show. Her absence allowed WWE to fully direct the spotlight onto the Jade Cargill storyline. Naomi and Bianca Belair's involvement became the major talking point for the RAW women's division this week. This also allows Rhea Ripley to spend personal time with her husband.

