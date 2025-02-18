4 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW on Netflix this week

This week's edition of WWE RAW Netflix concluded with Seth Rollins securing the final spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match by defeating Finn Bálor. In addition to this, Adam Pearce announced a major addition to the Elimination Chamber card.

Ad

This was announced when the RAW GM confirmed an unsanctioned match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week.

#4. Sami Zayn may get injured once again

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Sami Zayn is now set to collide with Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber 2025. Fans are highly excited about this showdown, especially after the heated confrontation between Zayn and Adam Pearce on WWE RAW Netflix.

During their exchange, Pearce mentioned that Sami was not medically fit and warned that this match could have severe consequences. This statement from the RAW General Manager seems like a subtle hint that Zayn may soon suffer another injury.

Ad

However, this angle will likely be part of the storyline, designed to further escalate The Prizefighter’s villainous turn.

#3. Seeds planted for Karrion Kross' WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karrion Kross delivered a backstage promo on RAW this week, and during this segment, it appeared that WWE subtly planted the seeds for his potential WrestleMania 41 match. The Herald of Doomsday referenced Sami Zayn in his promo, stating that there is always time to turn things around.

This suggests that Zayn is still on Kross’ radar, and their interactions could eventually lead to a match at WrestleMania 41. The former NXT Champion might officially kick off this feud following Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

#2. Finn Balor is almost out of The Judgment Day

Finn Bálor suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW Netflix. Following this defeat, it seems likely that Bálor is on the verge of leaving The Judgment Day and could soon take a short break from the company. It’s possible that Bálor will return after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

However, if he appears before then, he might be mocked by Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio for his loss. These developments strongly suggest that either Bálor is preparing for a brief hiatus or that the villainous faction’s split is imminent.

#1. Jade Cargill could return soon to disclose the real truth

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodríguez were suspected to be Jade Cargill’s attackers after Nick Aldis recently revealed footage of the incident. However, The National Treasure remained uncertain about their involvement.

During RAW this week, Raquel faced Roxanne Perez in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber, but Bianca Belair and Naomi interfered, distracting her. This entire scenario set up a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match, and Belair and Naomi will defend their titles against members of The Judgment Day.

With this development, it also subtly hints that Jade Cargill could finally return during this match to reveal the truth about her attacker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback