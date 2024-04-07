3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley outlasted Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship in the opening match of WWE WrestleMania XL.

Mami prevailed over The Man after a hard-fought battle, continuing her dominant one-year reign. The Judgment Day's queen will continue to rule over the RAW Women's division for the foreseeable future while for the six-time women's champion, it's back to the drawing board.

Why did Mami come out on top in Philadelphia? Why did Big Time Becks, arguably the most accomplished female big match performer in the history of The Show Of Shows, fail to scale this mountain? There are a few possible explanations for this result at the showpiece event of the year.

Here are three possible reasons why Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Title at WrestleMania XL

#3. It wasn't time for Rhea Ripley to be dethroned as WWE Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley is arguably the most dominant Women's champion in WWE history. Since becoming champion, Mami has looked head and shoulders above most of the other women in the division. Triple H and his creative team seem to have caught on to this and seem set to back up her in-ring dominance with the statistics to go with it.

This could mean making The Judgment Day star the longest-reigning women's champion in history, beating Bianca Belair's record of 420 days. In that case, WrestleMania XL wasn't the right time to take the title off Mami. At the 371-day mark, Ripley still has some more reigning to do.

#2. Becky Lynch wasn't the right woman to dethrone Rhea Ripley as WWE Women's World Champion

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated female superstars in WWE history. The six-time women's champion spearheaded the women's revolution, breaking many barriers, including winning the first all-female main event in WrestleMania history.

Of late, The Man has taken on a veteran role in the division, putting over younger stars and passing on her star power to the rest of the locker room. Lynch is a "made woman" who would not have gained much else from defeating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL other than a seventh women's championship.

When Mami eventually loses the title, she needs to elevate whoever dethrones her. It could be Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, or any number of names in the division, but Becky Lynch is not that woman.

#1. Becky Lynch's uncertain future in WWE may have played a part in the WrestleMania XL result

Becky Lynch's current WWE contract, according to reports, expires in a few months. The Man is yet to renew with the company, and has been vocal about the toll that being on the road has had on her personal life. Additionally, Big Time Becks has just released an autobiography, which is a New York Times best-seller.

Given the contract uncertainty and her success outside the company, the six-time women's champion might be taking time off after WrestleMania XL. This might have been a factor in her loss to Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows, with the company choosing to keep The Women's World Title on a representative with a more assured future.

If The Man is indeed taking time off, it is well deserved for one of the most reliable performers in all of WWE

