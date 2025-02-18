WWE has a new addition to its roster, and his name is Ricky Starks. While most wrestling fans knew Starks was WWE-bound ever since he left AEW, no one expected him to debut last week on NXT. Many felt the Stamford-based promotion would take their sweet time to get him on screen.

However, the promotion wasted no time as Starks debuted on the February 11th episode of NXT, and it was worth noting that he went unnamed. It's unclear whether the former AEW superstar will receive a new nickname, but considering the situation, Starks should get a new name tonight.

In this article, we will look at 3 reasons Ricky Starks should get a new name on NXT tonight:

#3. Ricky Starks can have a new identity

There wasn't anything particularly wrong with what Ricky Starks did at AEW, but since he is now at WWE, it would be fair to say he deserves a new identity. In his journey with a new promotion, Starks could carry his career by adopting a new identity and retaining elements from his previous gimmick.

For example, Starks could choose to do something like Lexis King. The latter chose to go with the name King instead of Pillman. Similarly, Starks could adopt a new identity and build a new fanbase around it. That way, the promotion too will have something new to present to the fans.

#2. WWE will want to file their own trademark

It's important to note that Ricky Starks is Starks' real name and hence, WWE can't trademark it. However, giving the superstar a new name on tonight's episode of NXT will allow the promotion to file a trademark. For those unaware, filing trademarks is necessary for WWE.

By filing trademarks, they can protect a character and also generate revenue. Lexis King is once again a good example of the same. Previously in AEW, King wrestled under his original name (Brian Pillman Jr.). However, as soon as he moved to WWE, the promotion was quick to trademark Lexis King.

#1. WWE can begin with a new slate

If anything, WWE, over the years, has a knack for creating some of the most interesting personas and characters. From The Undertaker to Stone Cold Steve Austin, the promotion created characters that have made a place in the history of sports entertainment.

By giving Starks a new name on NXT tonight, WWE will have the chance to do something similar. They will be able to begin with a new slate and potentially build Starks into a massive character on NXT. Later, the former AEW superstar could also move to the main roster.

