3 Reasons why Ricky Starks made his WWE debut in NXT

Former AEW star Ricky Starks made his WWE debut on this week's NXT, leaving the wrestling world in shock. Rumors of his contract with AEW expiring surfaced online recently, and the Stamford-based company was quick enough to bring his talent over to WWE.

Starks showed up among the crowd on NXT this week, taking the entire industry by storm. The former AEW star delivered a short promo, stating that NXT needed a free agent like him on the show, announcing his arrival in the company.

While his debut came out of the blue for millions around the world, WWE's decision to put him on NXT rather than the main roster seems to be a great decision. Let's check out a few reasons Starks made his debut on NXT rather than the main roster.

Trending

#3. Standard procedure for debuting stars barring big names

Expand Tweet

NXT is the most typical way to introduce new talent in the company, with the exception being for some highly-anticipated stars. Ricky Starks' debut in the company was a surprise to the entire industry, and making him appear on NXT seems to be a great decision.

Waiting for SmackDown could have been too long, allowing rumors to play along on the internet. Rather, using their SOP for new names making an impact on the developmental brand, and then moving to the main roster could have been the reason Starks was featured first on NXT.

#2. The main roster is stacked

With WrestleMania on the horizon, RAW and SmackDown Superstars have already started their storylines for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Both brands seem as stacked as they could get, with some of the biggest names in the industry involved.

If Ricky Starks made his debut on the main roster, the star could have easily been lost in the shuffle, with some incredible storylines building up for WrestleMania already. Further, among the biggest names in the industry, it wouldn't have been easy for Starks to make an immediate impact, eventually losing his momentum following his debut.

This might have been the reason why WWE didn't add him to the main roster right away. Rather, giving him time to indulge among the best in NXT and then moving to the main roster seems to be a wise decision.

#1. WWE wants to introduce him through developmental

Expand Tweet

NXT has managed to become more than just a developmental brand in recent months, and being a part of the show is clearly a great way to get introduced to the WWE Universe. While Ricky Starks' talent is known to the entire industry, with his work in AEW speaking for itself, WWE is at a completely different level.

With the Stamford-based company being the benchmark to other promotions in the industry, WWE introducing Starks through the developmental brand and letting him get acquainted with the differences among different companies could have been the reason for his debut in NXT.

Further, making a name for himself on NXT with a potential title victory could be the best way for Starks to make an impact with the WWE Universe and announce his arrival to the entire company.

Time will now tell what the WWE has in store for Starks following his debut on NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback