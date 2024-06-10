3 reasons why Ricochet should join AEW

It would be hard to not agree when it's said that Ricochet is one of the most complete in-ring athletes on WWE's roster. While it can be argued that he never received the push he deserved, the high-flying superstar made most of the television time he was given in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, despite all his performances, fans might soon not get to see him perform in WWE again. As per reports, Ricochet's contract with the promotion is nearing its end, and the 35-year-old has decided to not renew. If true, several promotions around the world will line up to avail the former United States Champion's services.

While it might be in the former Prince Puma's best interest to stay in WWE, if he did end up leaving his focus might be on AEW. If Tony Khan does make that call to the superstar, he must answer, and in this article, we will look at three reasons why.

#3. Ricochet's style will make him a hit in AEW

Would you ever imagine a 50-year-old Adam Copeland (fka Edge) jumping off a steel cage? This incident occurred at AEW Double or Nothing recently and resulted in an unfortunate injury for Copeland, showing the sort of risks the Jacksonville-based promotion likes taking.

Time after time, the promotion allows its wrestlers to perform stunts that seem crazy to the human eye. Hence, if the Jacksonville-based promotion can acquire the services of a high-flying risk-taker like Ricochet, one can only imagine the success both parties are likely to enjoy.

#2. AEW could use Ricochet to his full potential

WWE fans have always had a soft corner for high flyers and risk-takers. Whether it's Jeff Hardy or someone like Rey Mysterio, fans have always viewed these wrestlers in great light. Somewhere it can be said that during his time in WWE, the 35-year-old veteran got the same respect.

That is the reason fans wanted to see the high-flyer get his rewards, but WWE did not give him the push he needed. It could be argued they did that because of their already-stacked roster. However, at AEW this might not be a problem since he will begin a new journey, which betters his chances of becoming a huge star.

#1. Ricochet can follow Cody Rhodes' path

In 2016, if you had to tell your wrestling-crazy friends that Stardust would win a World Championship someday, you would be laughed at. However, Stardust after leaving the company that year, worked in several other promotions, reinvented himself as Cody Rhodes, and became AEW's top guy.

After spending four successful years in the Tony Khan-led promotion, Rhodes returned to WWE, and eventually beat the company's biggest star, Roman Reigns, to become the Undisputed WWE Champion to finish his story.

This path is something Ricochet could aspire to follow too. Like Rhodes, the former Intercontinental Champion could go to AEW, reinvent himself, and become a World Champion. Then he could return to WWE after a few years to replicate success similar to The American Nightmare or even greater.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran WWE Superstar and it all starts unfolding on RAW tonight.

