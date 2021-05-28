3 Reasons why Roman Reigns is better as a heel and 2 reasons he's better as a face

Following a five-month-long hiatus, Roman Reigns made a surprise return to WWE last August with a new persona. This new version of Reigns has changed the course of his career and the entire SmackDown brand. Gone was The Big Dog and in came The Tribal Chief.

The Universal Champion cemented his heel turn by aligning himself with Paul Heyman, which proved to be a successful partnership. After constantly being criticized for the majority of his solo career as a face, Roman Reigns managed to silence his detractors and show the world why he was handpicked to be the face of WWE.

While his heel run has been impeccable so far, it still comes nowhere near the heroic babyface that many fans looked up to and enjoyed watching. Many fans might argue that The Head of the Table is much better as a heel, but others believe he's best suited as a face.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Roman Reigns is better as a heel and two reasons why he was a better babyface.

#5 Why Roman Reigns is better as a heel: He's less restricted

Although it may seem easy, portraying a babyface on TV is a lot tougher compared to a heel. That's because babyfaces have to show a positive attitude at all times and be ethical while heel wrestlers get to act more naturally.

There is also a long list of things that good guys can't do or say during a match or segment, while villains get to do whatever they can to win a match. One of the main reasons why Roman Reigns works so well as a heel is because he doesn't need to force anything or overact in a certain way.

He is less restricted character-wise and he's finally loose from the handcuffs. Heels also have the privilege of talking trash to their opponents or having their manager do it for them. This is one of the reasons Roman Reigns' mic work is a lot better now than when he was a good guy.

Roman Reigns is also much more confident as a heel, which is reflected in his body language. Babyfaces might be more over to the fans than the heels, but it's ultimately the bad guys who have more fun with their characters.

1 / 3 NEXT