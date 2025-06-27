3 Reasons why Roman Reigns’ impending WWE return will be short-lived

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been absent from television since the RAW episode after WrestleMania 41. As the SummerSlam season approaches, The Only Tribal Chief is expected to make a return to the Stanford-based promotion.
The OG Bloodline leader is already locked in a feud with Seth Rollins and could try to stop him from using his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, here are three reasons why Reigns’ next comeback may be short-lived.
#3. Roman Reigns isn’t a full-time wrestler
Roman Reigns has been on a part-time contract with WWE for several years now. The OTC makes only a few appearances throughout the year, typically during pivotal moments. Last year, Cody Rhodes ended his 1316-day championship run to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Despite this critical defeat, The Head of the Table didn’t show up till the 2024 SummerSlam in August, where he saved The American Nightmare from The New Bloodline. However, the Ula Fala wielder fought his first match since this comeback a couple of months later at Bad Blood in October.
Thus, Roman Reigns is a big draw despite being a part-timer, which keeps his spells on active programming short.
#2. To extend his rivalry with Seth Rollins till WrestleMania 42
While Roman Reigns makes few appearances, they are strategic enough to always carry his storyline from one WrestleMania to the next. While Cody Rhodes fought year-round and won two consecutive Royal Rumbles to earn a spot at both the 39th and the 40th edition of ‘Mania, The OTC managed to have a strong presence without competing a lot.
Moreover, The Only Tribal Chief holds the record for the highest number of main event appearances (10) at The Show of Shows, almost making it a ritual now. With Seth Rollins once again standing in his way, WWE would likely try to push their rivalry to witness a final showdown at WrestleMania 42.
Thus, The Head of the Table may deal some damage to Rollins and take another break, or get demolished by Reed and Breakker, and return with a new strategy.
#1 Roman Reigns is also working on a Hollywood project
Like several top WWE Superstars, Roman Reigns has also worked with Hollywood. Currently, the OG Bloodline leader has been awarded a major project for the upcoming live-action movie based on the popular video game franchise, Street Fighter. The Head of the Table has been cast for the role of Akuma.
Owing to this, it would be highly likely that the production dates of the movie would clash with Reigns’ WWE schedule. Thus, if he makes a comeback, he may go back into a hiatus for the movie shoot.
The OTC was previously busy filming another movie, The Pickup, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025. It would be interesting to see when Reigns will make his comeback.