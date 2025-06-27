3 Reasons why Roman Reigns’ impending WWE return will be short-lived

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been absent from television since the RAW episode after WrestleMania 41. As the SummerSlam season approaches, The Only Tribal Chief is expected to make a return to the Stanford-based promotion.

Ad

The OG Bloodline leader is already locked in a feud with Seth Rollins and could try to stop him from using his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, here are three reasons why Reigns’ next comeback may be short-lived.

#3. Roman Reigns isn’t a full-time wrestler

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Roman Reigns has been on a part-time contract with WWE for several years now. The OTC makes only a few appearances throughout the year, typically during pivotal moments. Last year, Cody Rhodes ended his 1316-day championship run to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Despite this critical defeat, The Head of the Table didn’t show up till the 2024 SummerSlam in August, where he saved The American Nightmare from The New Bloodline. However, the Ula Fala wielder fought his first match since this comeback a couple of months later at Bad Blood in October.

Ad

Thus, Roman Reigns is a big draw despite being a part-timer, which keeps his spells on active programming short.

#2. To extend his rivalry with Seth Rollins till WrestleMania 42

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Roman Reigns makes few appearances, they are strategic enough to always carry his storyline from one WrestleMania to the next. While Cody Rhodes fought year-round and won two consecutive Royal Rumbles to earn a spot at both the 39th and the 40th edition of ‘Mania, The OTC managed to have a strong presence without competing a lot.

Moreover, The Only Tribal Chief holds the record for the highest number of main event appearances (10) at The Show of Shows, almost making it a ritual now. With Seth Rollins once again standing in his way, WWE would likely try to push their rivalry to witness a final showdown at WrestleMania 42.

Ad

Thus, The Head of the Table may deal some damage to Rollins and take another break, or get demolished by Reed and Breakker, and return with a new strategy.

#1 Roman Reigns is also working on a Hollywood project

Expand Tweet

Ad

Like several top WWE Superstars, Roman Reigns has also worked with Hollywood. Currently, the OG Bloodline leader has been awarded a major project for the upcoming live-action movie based on the popular video game franchise, Street Fighter. The Head of the Table has been cast for the role of Akuma.

Owing to this, it would be highly likely that the production dates of the movie would clash with Reigns’ WWE schedule. Thus, if he makes a comeback, he may go back into a hiatus for the movie shoot.

The OTC was previously busy filming another movie, The Pickup, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025. It would be interesting to see when Reigns will make his comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More