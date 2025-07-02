3 Reasons why Roman Reigns should return with The Shield gimmick & retire his Tribal Chief persona

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television for a while. The OTC was last seen at the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, which sent him on hiatus.

Ad

Some recent reports suggest that the Original Tribal Chief could return near SummerSlam 2025 and compete in his first match after WrestleMania 41.

Reports even suggested Roman Reigns could alter his persona upon his WWE comeback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Reigns should return with his Shield gimmick and retire the “Tribal Chief” persona:

#1. A new direction for Rollins and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a history and have been engaged in a long-standing rivalry for years. Lately, Reigns, as Tribal Chief, has been struggling against Rollins since WrestleMania XL.

Their animosity seems never-ending, and they are bound to renew their feud upon Reigns’ return. The OTC embracing his Shield gimmick again would add an interesting angle to the saga between former faction mates. The new direction for rivalry would add an extra layer of excitement.

Ad

#2. Tribal Chief's character needs to be saved

The Tribal Chief character of Roman Reigns is one of the most popular and well-received gimmicks of the 40-year-old superstar, which has generated maximum hype and propelled him to mega stardom overnight.

During his dominating four-year reign as champion, the OTC was almost invincible, eliminating every potential threat in front of him. However, now suddenly, after losing his title, if Reigns were to lose in a row, it would affect his “Tribal Chief” character.

Ad

Hence, rather than bringing a new persona or wasting “Tribal Chief”, Roman could repackage his OG shield gimmick.

#3. Perfect nostalgia

The WWE universe has been one of the most loyal fan bases in any sport, and its fans have been invested in the product for years.

The Stamford-based promotion often brings back an original superstar or recreates an iconic movement to give fans a memorable, nostalgic ride, which creates massive buzz and draws large crowds.

Roman bringing back his Shield gimmick would be a perfect nostalgic moment for fans, as the OTC would likely go against his Shield brother, Seth Rollins, at SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action