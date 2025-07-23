3 Reasons why Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is not happening at WWE SummerSlam this year

One of the hottest rivalries in the history of WWE, Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns, was shaping up for a singles match following WrestleMania. Both men last faced each other in singles action at Royal Rumble 2022, where the Visionary ended up defeating Reigns after the latter was disqualified.

Ad

Both men faced each other in triple-threat action, featuring CM Punk as well, where Paul Heyman betrayed both Reigns and Punk to align with Seth Rollins, helping the latter pick a victory. Since then, Rollins has formed a dominant faction, and Roman Reigns was one of the first victims of their dominance featured on RAW after WrestleMania.

Rumors of Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns taking place at SummerSlam have been making rounds on the internet since then. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the match for some time now and have been waiting for Roman Reigns’ return to make the bout official.

Ad

Trending

While Reigns returned last week on RAW, he won’t be facing Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Instead, he is seemingly set to team up with Jey Uso and face the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Let’s check out a few reasons why the singles match between Reigns and Rollins is not taking place at SummerSlam.

#3. Neither Roman Reigns nor Seth Rollins can afford to take a loss

Ad

Ad

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest names in the industry. Both men have garnered a lot of attention over the years, being part of some of the most iconic storylines and matches.

However, the spot they are in right now makes them both top names in the company, and WWE cannot let anyone take a clean loss. The star losing will undoubtedly hurt their character, which could be the reason WWE didn’t make the match official for SummerSlam.

Ad

#2. Saving it for WrestleMania next year

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest rivalries to have brewed in decades. Both men share a lot of history, and their collision is one of the biggest box office draws in the industry. Both men have managed to generate a lot of hatred for each other over the years, after being former brothers from their time in the Shield.

Ad

Considering the popularity of the match and the excitement among fans, WWE could have decided to keep the bout aside for the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All next year. This could be the reason they wrote Rollins off TV and are now building a tag team feud for Reigns.

#1. Seth Rollins is legitimately injured

Ad

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured Seth Rollins colliding with LA Knight, where the Visionary tweaked his knee and ended up injuring himself. While it was first speculated to be a storyline, Rollins was seen in a lot of pain, and WWE later confirmed that he was legitimately injured.

This is one of the biggest reasons why Rollins vs Reigns is not set to collide at the upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam. However, their feud continues, and a singles match between the two men is scheduled. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More