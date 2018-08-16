3 Reasons why Roman Reigns should turn heel

Avik Das

Is it time for the Big Dog to turn heel?

Roman Reigns is the current face of the WWE and he has been getting the push for a long period of time. John Cena used to get similar push as a face of the company and he utilized it every time. However, there is a massive difference between the two Superstars in terms of the crowd's reaction. As a matter fact, Reigns gets booed most of the time inside the squared circle despite being a face.

Meanwhile, WWE want Reigns to carry the company like Cena did for a whole decade. Additionally, Reigns stays in title picture most of the time and generally main events on RAW or a Pay-per-view. Roman has headlined the WrestleMania four times in a row, but still, he fails to get the approval of the WWE Universe. However, it is unfamiliar for a 'face' to get booed every single time and WWE should think about a heel turn of the Big Dog .

Here we discuss three reasons why Roman Reigns should turn heel:

#3 The WWE Universe might change their opinion

The WWE Universe

The Shield broke up in 2014 after Seth Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. Meanwhile, Reigns started his career as a single competitor since the group got separated. Although, his single's run has not been smooth and the crowd has rejected the former WWE Champion both inside the arena and on social media.

However, a heel turn can help him to reinvent his character and the WWE Universe might start to like him as a credible superstar. For instance, Roman' s cousin brothers 'The Usos' have followed the path and they are certainly doing better than before. The Usos joined the SmackDown Live as bad guys with a new gimmick.

Furthermore, Reigns has a captivating look which is perfectly suitable for a heel character. Besides, there are plenty of Superstars who have seen the positive outcome after turning a heel.

