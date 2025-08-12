  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • 3 Reasons why Roman Reigns is not on the WWE Clash in Paris card despite being advertised

3 Reasons why Roman Reigns is not on the WWE Clash in Paris card despite being advertised

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 12, 2025 05:25 GMT
Roman Reigns held the Undisputed Championship for 1316 days [Image Credits: WWE
Roman Reigns held the WWE Universal Championship for 1316 days [Image Credits: WWE's official X account]

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns got crushed by Seth Rollins and The Vision on last week’s episode of RAW. The OTC launched an attack on the heel team after The Architect retained the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight by disqualification. However, he ended up being Speared, Stomped, Tsunamied, and having his sneakers stolen again.

Ad

Since he was advertised for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, fans expected him to return on August 31, 2025, and exact revenge on Seth Rollins. However, Reigns isn’t on the final match card of the PLE. Below are three reasons why the former Undisputed WWE Champion is off the card.

#3. Roman Reigns is busy with a movie shoot

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Roman Reigns has been cast in the live-action movie of the video game franchise, Street Fighter. Playing the role of Akuma, The Tribal Chief will be busy filming the movie in Australia in August.

Because of this, the OTC may have faced an issue of clashing dates. Thus, The Head of the Table has not been added to the match card for Clash in Paris. His Hollywood projects have caused him to be absent from WWE altogether for months on end on several occasions. Recently, one of his movies, The Pickup, was released on August 6, 2025.

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns might have been reserved for a surprise attack

The 2024 SummerSlam didn’t have Reigns on the match card. Despite that, the OTC walked into the arena and saved Cody Rhodes from being ambushed by Solo Sikoa and his crew. This allowed The American Nightmare to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against the leader of The MFTs.

Therefore, there is a chance that The Head of the Table could have been reserved for interference. Notably, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk at Clash in Paris. The OG Bloodline leader might cost The Visionary his title at the PLE.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns is a part-time wrestler

Roman Reigns is one of the stars who works on a part-time schedule with WWE owing to their outside projects or personal reasons. As a result, these wrestlers can miss weekly shows and even premium live events. Therefore, Reigns could have simply said no to working at Clash in Paris.

While SummerSlam 2025 was a major event, Clash in Paris is a B-level PLE. As a result, it doesn’t hold a high priority on the OTC's schedule and calendar. Thus, The Head of the Table might be waiting for a bigger night or event to make his return. It will be interesting to see what’s next for the OG Bloodline leader.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications