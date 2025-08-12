3 Reasons why Roman Reigns is not on the WWE Clash in Paris card despite being advertised

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns got crushed by Seth Rollins and The Vision on last week’s episode of RAW. The OTC launched an attack on the heel team after The Architect retained the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight by disqualification. However, he ended up being Speared, Stomped, Tsunamied, and having his sneakers stolen again.Since he was advertised for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, fans expected him to return on August 31, 2025, and exact revenge on Seth Rollins. However, Reigns isn’t on the final match card of the PLE. Below are three reasons why the former Undisputed WWE Champion is off the card.#3. Roman Reigns is busy with a movie shootRoman Reigns has been cast in the live-action movie of the video game franchise, Street Fighter. Playing the role of Akuma, The Tribal Chief will be busy filming the movie in Australia in August.Because of this, the OTC may have faced an issue of clashing dates. Thus, The Head of the Table has not been added to the match card for Clash in Paris. His Hollywood projects have caused him to be absent from WWE altogether for months on end on several occasions. Recently, one of his movies, The Pickup, was released on August 6, 2025.#2. Roman Reigns might have been reserved for a surprise attackThe 2024 SummerSlam didn’t have Reigns on the match card. Despite that, the OTC walked into the arena and saved Cody Rhodes from being ambushed by Solo Sikoa and his crew. This allowed The American Nightmare to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against the leader of The MFTs.Therefore, there is a chance that The Head of the Table could have been reserved for interference. Notably, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk at Clash in Paris. The OG Bloodline leader might cost The Visionary his title at the PLE.#1. Roman Reigns is a part-time wrestlerRoman Reigns is one of the stars who works on a part-time schedule with WWE owing to their outside projects or personal reasons. As a result, these wrestlers can miss weekly shows and even premium live events. Therefore, Reigns could have simply said no to working at Clash in Paris.While SummerSlam 2025 was a major event, Clash in Paris is a B-level PLE. As a result, it doesn’t hold a high priority on the OTC's schedule and calendar. Thus, The Head of the Table might be waiting for a bigger night or event to make his return. It will be interesting to see what’s next for the OG Bloodline leader.