3 reasons why Ronda Rousey should challenge Charlotte Flair (and 3 she should challenge Becky Lynch)

The 2022 edition of the Women's Royal Rumble finished on a high note as Ronda Rousey made her way to the free-for-all. She did so for the first time in her career and outlasted everyone else to earn her ticket to WrestleMania.

As per the stipulation of the Rumble, Rousey has the option to choose the champion she'd face. Currently, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions, respectively.

Since her debut in 2018, Ronda has had high-profile feuds with both champions. Thus, her Rumble victory reignites their rivalries.

Whether she'll face Flair or Lynch will be revealed in the buildup to WrestleMania. Nonetheless, let us discuss three reasons she should challenge Charlotte Flair (and three she should go after Becky Lynch).

#5. Should challenge Becky: The Man is the only superstar to pin Ronda Rousey

Arguably one of the best debuts of the previous decade, Rousey made her appearance with a bang at the 2018 Rumble. Her entrance completely overshadowed the first edition of the Women's Royal Rumble.

Since her debut, Ronda has been included in several feuds against the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Bella Twins, Flair, Lynch, and even Triple H.

However, there was no superstar in Vince McMahon's promotion who was a legit threat to her dominance. Her chain of coups also made her the RAW Women's Champion.

The former UFC star defended her championship at WrestleMania 35 against Flair and Lynch. This was the first time women headlined The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match was terrific. The same cannot be said for its finish. Lynch rolled up the then RAW Women's Champion for a pin and succeeded. A revolutionary contest ending controversially and naively was meant to be examined.

Regardless of what happened, it was Ronda Rousey who took the fall. This was the first and the only instance when The Rowdy Superstar was pinned in WWE. The name behind her fall was none other than Becky Lynch.

The defeat marked the end of her 231-day reign, which was the longest until The Man surpassed that. If Ronda Rousey wants to seek retribution, she should challenge the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 38.

