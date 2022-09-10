Could Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler unite on WWE SmackDown? Fans are speculating that the two Horsewomen of mixed martial arts could be set to become a dangerous duo after the two interacted on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet took part in a fatal five-way Elimination Match on WWE SmackDown. She competed against Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Natalya, and Lacey Evans. Ronda ultimately won the bout and earned the opportunity to face Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

After her win, Shayna Baszler congratulated Ronda backstage. Ronda told The Queen of Spades that revenge would be even sweeter than victory. She then suggested that the two should unite on WWE SmackDown.

The two talented stars would unquestionably cause unrivaled levels of pain and chaos in World Wrestling Entertainment if they were to officially team up. Is it the right move? Should Baszler and Rousey become a tag team in WWE?

Below are 3 reasons Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler should unite on WWE SmackDown and 2 they shouldn't.

#5. Should: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have a history together beyond WWE SmackDown

The obvious reason why Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey should be a tag team on WWE SmackDown is their history together.

Baszler and Rousey were half of The Four Horsewomen of mixed martial arts alongside Jessamyn Duke and All Elite Wrestling's Marina Shafir. Rousey and Shayna seemed to pick up the best professional wrestling once they entered the industry.

With their friendship and extensive training history, it'd be logical for them to team up on WWE television. The two know each other well and have good chemistry, which is very important for any kind of tag team or unit.

#4. Shouldn't: They're better off as singles stars on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey has had incredible success in World Wrestling Entertainment. During her first run with the company, she captured the RAW Women's Championship and headlined WrestleMania. In her second run with the company, she became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Shayna Baszler has also had success in WWE, albeit in different ways. She's a two-time NXT Women's Champion and is often regarded as one of the best the brand ever had. Baszler has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on two occasions alongside Nia Jax.

Uniting the two stars may not be for the best. Ronda is a top-level superstar as both a babyface and a heel. Shayna could be a force to be reckoned with as a heel. Their solo success may be worth investing in further as opposed to teaming them up together and risking it not working out.

#3. Should: Baszler and Rousey are instantly a credible unit

Often times in pro wrestling, tag teams need time to rise through the ranks. A team may not be in title contention right away but they may need to start from the bottom and earn credibility by beating other superstars.

After enough time and work is put in, these teams may finally reach new heights. The Hardy Boyz are a great example of a team that had to work their way up from the bottom to be a credible threat to other duos.

However, Baszler and Rousey won't have that issue. The Baddest Woman On The Planet is a threat to a tag team on her own without a partner. Baszler as well, at least when booked correctly. Due to the way they're presented, they'll be a credible tag team instantly with a little-to-no build-up required.

#2. Shouldn't: They'd be too dominant as a tag team

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

The pair having instant credibility is a good thing, however, there is a detrimental side to that seemingly positive example. The truth is, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey may be too much of a threat.

If the former NXT Women's Champion possibly teams up with the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, who can believably stop them? If the two are butt-kicking heels, what babyface duo will stand a chance?

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez are fine champions, but will fans truly believe that they'd be capable enough to defeat the mixed martial artists? If Sasha Banks and Naomi return, they may be the only duo who would believably challenge Baszler and Rousey. It may do more harm than good for the rest of the roster.

#1. Should: The tag team division needs stars

When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE, the pair left behind their Women's Tag Team Championship. The titles were vacant until Adam Pearce announced a tournament for the belts on WWE SmackDown several weeks ago.

Since then, the division has been rebuilt nearly from scratch. There are several teams in the division, with potentially more coming through NXT, returns, and makeshift pairings. Still, the division does lack some star power.

Any team with Ronda Rousey instantly corrects a lack of star power. If The Queen of Spades and The Baddest Woman On The Planet unite, the division will have a team with legitimate star power and drawing power. The titles will mean far more if the two chase them.

Will Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler form a tag team on WWE SmackDown? If the two do unite, there will be little that can stop the dangerous pair. If they don't end up uniting, there could always be a rivalry between them. Either direction is exciting for fans.

