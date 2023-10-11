3 Reasons Roxanne Perez must be pushed to the main roster by end of 2023 and 3 she should not

On NXT, Roxanne Perez has been a standout performer. Despite being only 21, she has been part of several memorable proceedings on the white and gold brand. WWE also seems to have faith in the youngster, considering she has been booked in some brilliant matches and segments this year.

Perez's performances in the ring this year have made many wonder when she would make her main roster debut. While predicting something like that would not be possible, it would be safe to assume that somewhere in the near future, the Stamford-based promotion would consider sending Perez to the main roster.

In this article, we will look at three reasons Roxanne Perez must be pushed to the main roster and three reasons she must not:

Must be Pushed: Roxanne Perez is young

While many wrestlers struggle to reach WWE despite dedicating their entire lives to wrestling, Roxanne Perez already has a start, given she is only 21. At such a tender age, her talent can take her very far in the company. She could be one of the youngest world champions in history.

Back in the day, Randy Orton became the world champion at 24, whereas Brock Lesnar won his first world title at 25. Hence, if Perez is pushed to the main roster by the end of this year, even if she takes time to win a World Championship, Roxanne would still create history and gain experience.

Must not be pushed: Might rush her

Until now, it has been hard to find a fault in the performances of Roxanne Perez on NXT. That's why she is a former NXT Women's and NXT Tag Team Champion. However, it's only been a year since the Texas-born athlete made her WWE debut.

While she did have experience before her current run in the Stamford-based promotion, given WWE's expectations, pushing Perez on the main roster could probably hamper her growth.

Instead, she could be on NXT for a while and pursue big feuds, considering massive superstars are now appearing on the brand.

Must be pushed: Breath of fresh air

While the Women's division of Monday Night RAW has been dominated by many storylines involving the Women's World Championship and the Tag Team Titles, the same can't be said for SmackDown. Recently, the blue brand has only been limited to rivalries between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Damage CTRL.

In such a scenario, adding Roxanne Perez to the main roster could bring fresh air, especially on a brand like SmackDown. She could be booked against some great talent on the blue brand, which will help create a new rivalry and give her a good push.

Must not be pushed: Due to WWE's plan with NXT

In the last few months, the WWE Universe has witnessed several massive superstars from the main roster compete on NXT. While many wondered why, reports suggest this development is a part of WWE's plan to project NXT as a brand equal to RAW and SmackDown.

If this is true and the Stamford-based promotion has such plans with the white and gold brand, Roxanne Perez must stay on NXT. Given she has already spent a year on the brand and is loved by the fans, if the show goes on the road like RAW and SmackDown, Perez could be a top draw.

Must be pushed: Needle Mover

While Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch dominate WWE in their respective divisions, the Stamford-based promotion looks for new faces at different times in different eras. Roxanne Perez is one such superstar who could be the face of the company in the coming years.

The reason is that WWE has plenty of time to build Perez so she can become a needlemover for the company. If the Stamford-based promotion makes her by booking her against big names on the main roster this year, there is no way Perez won't be a massive superstar ten years from now.

Must not be pushed: To continue experimenting

If WWE wants Roxanne Perez to succeed in their promotion and become a massive name, she must be able to connect with fans on the main roster. While her gimmick has been working for her till now, there is a chance it might not be the same when she moves to RAW or SmackDown.

Hence, before moving her to the main roster, WWE could work on the details of Roxanne's current gimmick or maybe introduce a new one somewhere down the line. She could also be given a manager to help launch her on the main roster.