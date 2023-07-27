Another hint on NXT slowly turning into WWE's legit third brand? Exploring potential hint in plain sight 

WWE NXT has put up some great shows over the last few weeks. While the brand has witnessed a lot of its talent stand out, many big superstars from the main roster have made appearances on NXT. This naturally indicates towards WWE pushing the yellow brand as a major brand. However, there is another clue as well.

The clue in question is the number of matches that are going to take place. Before and after the 2.0 era, the NXT PLEs have witnessed five matches, including the pre-show. However, this year there have been seven matches booked so far including the pre-show.

This move by WWE indicates the faith it has in NXT. From Seth Rollins to Rhea Ripley, the Yellow brand has witnessed two world champions compete on the show. Main roster star Dominik Mysterio too won his North American Championship by beating Wes Lee on NXT.

Overall, the push NXT is getting is appreciated by many. The show has received a lot of positive reviews, and a major push only seems fair. While WWE has booked more matches than usual for the yellow brand's PLE, it shouldn't come as a surprise if NXT stars are seen competing at SummerSlam this year.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio defending his title will be the highlight of upcoming NXT PLE

It has been just over a week since Dominik Mysterio became North American Champion, and the 26-year-old already has multiple challengers eyeing his title. Last week on SmackDown, Dominik successfully defended his belt against Brawling Brutes member Butch.

Later on RAW this week, Dominik was put to the test once again when he defended his title against Sami Zayn. While these performances are impressive and look good on his resume, the champion's biggest test is set to come at The Great American Bash.

At the NXT PLE, Dominik will defend his belt in a triple-threat match against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. Before last week, this contest was to take place between Ali and then-Champion Wes Lee. However, Dominik winning the title last week made this match a triple-threat affair.

This match at the upcoming PLE will be Dominik's biggest test till now. While defending a title one-on-one is hard, defending it against two people at the same time is even harder. But considering the 26-year-old has The Judgment Day at his side, it will be interesting to see how the faction helps Dirty Dom retain his North American Championship.

