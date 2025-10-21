3 Reasons why Rusev lost the Intercontinental Championship match again on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio once again outsmarted Rusev and retained his Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW. In their previous match, Dominik used cheap tactics to emerge victor over The Bulgerian Brute. This time, Dominik again stole the win by using a low blow, followed by his frog splash. This was the second time Dom Dom defeated the ex-US Champion, and in this article, we will look at three reasons why Rusev lost the IC Title match again on the red brand.#3. No plans for Dominik Mysterio to lose the titleOne of the main reasons Rusev lost again on RAW could be due to WWE having no intentions to drop the title from The Judgment Day member. Over the past few months, Dom Dom has already defeated AJ Styles and other top names to remain the titleholder.With these continued victories over The Bulgarian Brute, it's clear that Triple H has plans for a much longer title reign for Dirty Dom. This eventually becomes the main reason behind Rusev' loss on Monday Night RAW.#2. To turn Rusev into a babyface starChris ⚡ @IconicChrissLINKWe're all going with Rusev right????Since Rusev made his return, he has been portraying his heel character on the Adam Pearce show. With his back to back losses to Dominik Mysterio, WWE might be planning to turn him into a babyface star. This could be why the former AEW star lost again to The Judgment Day member on RAW.With this setback, the former US Champion could become a heroic character and revitalize the 'Rusev Day' era. It would help WWE to rebuild his momentum and put the title on his shoulder in the near future.#1. WWE doesn't want to hurt Dominik Mysterio's skyrocketing momentumWWE @WWELINKDIRTY DOM DOES IT AGAIN! 🫢Despite being a heel star, Dominik Mysterio has all the support from the fans. Even during his match against Rusev, the crowd was behind the Dirty Dom. Additionally, Dom Dom is currently a double champion, holding the AAA Mega Championship as well.If the King of Luchadors had lost to Rusev on WWE RAW this week, it would have hurt his momentum, but with the defeat of the powerhouse star, it's evident that the company has no plans to slow down Dominik's push.Also, losing the IC Title will make him look weaker as the AAA Mega Champion. All this contributes to the reason why Rusev suffered the loss again on Monday Night RAW.