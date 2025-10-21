  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 3 Reasons why Rusev lost the Intercontinental Championship match again on WWE RAW

3 Reasons why Rusev lost the Intercontinental Championship match again on WWE RAW

By Love Verma
Published Oct 21, 2025 02:37 GMT
WWE
Dominik Mysterio is still the IC Champion. [Image credits: WWE on X]

Dominik Mysterio once again outsmarted Rusev and retained his Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW. In their previous match, Dominik used cheap tactics to emerge victor over The Bulgerian Brute. This time, Dominik again stole the win by using a low blow, followed by his frog splash.

Ad

This was the second time Dom Dom defeated the ex-US Champion, and in this article, we will look at three reasons why Rusev lost the IC Title match again on the red brand.

#3. No plans for Dominik Mysterio to lose the title

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

One of the main reasons Rusev lost again on RAW could be due to WWE having no intentions to drop the title from The Judgment Day member. Over the past few months, Dom Dom has already defeated AJ Styles and other top names to remain the titleholder.

With these continued victories over The Bulgarian Brute, it's clear that Triple H has plans for a much longer title reign for Dirty Dom. This eventually becomes the main reason behind Rusev' loss on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

#2. To turn Rusev into a babyface star

Ad

Since Rusev made his return, he has been portraying his heel character on the Adam Pearce show. With his back to back losses to Dominik Mysterio, WWE might be planning to turn him into a babyface star. This could be why the former AEW star lost again to The Judgment Day member on RAW.

With this setback, the former US Champion could become a heroic character and revitalize the 'Rusev Day' era. It would help WWE to rebuild his momentum and put the title on his shoulder in the near future.

Ad

#1. WWE doesn't want to hurt Dominik Mysterio's skyrocketing momentum

Ad

Despite being a heel star, Dominik Mysterio has all the support from the fans. Even during his match against Rusev, the crowd was behind the Dirty Dom. Additionally, Dom Dom is currently a double champion, holding the AAA Mega Championship as well.

If the King of Luchadors had lost to Rusev on WWE RAW this week, it would have hurt his momentum, but with the defeat of the powerhouse star, it's evident that the company has no plans to slow down Dominik's push.

Also, losing the IC Title will make him look weaker as the AAA Mega Champion. All this contributes to the reason why Rusev suffered the loss again on Monday Night RAW.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications