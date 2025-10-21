  • home icon
Huge controversy ends Dominik Mysterio's title match on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 21, 2025 01:38 GMT
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion (Image credit: WWE's X account)

Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW tonight. This match ended in a controversial manner.

Dominik Mysterio managed to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has defended the title a few times against Penta and AJ Styles. However, in recent weeks, Rusev has been breathing down his neck for a title shot. Rusev got his title shot on the 29th September episode of RAW, but it was Dirty Dom who came out on top in a controversial manner. Therefore, the former AEW star earned another title shot tonight.

On WWE RAW tonight, Dominik defended his title against Rusev again. The former AEW star came close to winning the match when Dom tried to escape through the crowd. However, Penta stopped him. Rusev then shoved Dom into Penta. While Penta and Rusev were busy with each other, Dom placed the timekeeper's hammer in his boot. He went to hit the 619 on the Bulgarian Brute, but got caught. Rusev took the hammer from Dom and was about to hit him when the referee stopped him. When the referee's back was turned, Mysterio hit Rusev with a low blow. He then hit the 619 and followed it with a frog splash to retain his title.

Vince Russo criticized Dominik Mysterio's booking

The Judgment Day was once a dominant faction on WWE RAW. However, the group hasn't been the same ever since Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were kicked out. Despite this, WWE has continued with the group, and this has resulted in some poor storylines.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Judgment Day lost momentum after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left the group. Hence, WWE should've put the spotlight on Dominik Mysterio.

"Guys, let's face it. The Judgment Day was over the day Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left. It was over. It was done when they left. That's when they could have done something with Dom. But they went on and on and on. That's why The Vision had a very short existence," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if Rusev will get another title shot against Dominik Mysterio.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
