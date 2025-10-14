Wrestling veteran tears into WWE for wasting Dominik Mysterio; discusses the problem with his current booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio's current booking. The Intercontinental Champion was on the show this week.

Ad

Mysterio had a match against Penta during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The fans in Australia seemed to enjoy watching Dirty Dom in action as they cheered the star despite his heel gimmick. Dominik used some nefarious tactics with a hammer inside his boots and hit the 619 on his opponent while the ref was not watching.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that the Judgment Day faction lost all steam after SummerSlam last year after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley parted ways from the stable. He felt that with the two bigger stars gone, WWE had the chance to put the spotlight on Dominik Mysterio and make him centerpiece of the group. The veteran writer was irritated by the way the creative team kept booking the stable week after week with no real character development.

Ad

Trending

"Guys, let's face it. The Judgment Day was over the day Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left. It was over. It was done when they left. That's when they could have done something with Dom. But they went on and on and on. That's why The Vision had a very short existence," Russo said.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has gradually become a crowd favorite with his charismatic promos and in-ring acumen. He won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania and has managed to hold on to the gold since then.

Mysterio has also been at the center of WWE's partnership with AAA, winning the AAA Mega Championship by defeating El Hijo del Vikingo. The match took place at Worlds Collide in Las Vegas on September 12, 2025.

Please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript while using the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences